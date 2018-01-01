Carl Bernstein: Trump's Lawyers Tell POTUS What He Wants To Hear

Trump can lose his calm at any given time and fire Mueller. The legal team is trying hard to prevent him from doing so.

President Donald Trump appears to be a rather difficult person to deal with –not only for the Americans but also for his lawyers. As it turns out, it has reportedly been a tough job for Trump’s legal team to keep him calm and stop him from firing special counsel Robert Mueller.

“They [Trump’s lawyers] have an out of control client,” Carl Bernstein, the famed Watergate journalist, said during an interview with Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union.”

Bernstein s told the network he was informed by his sources within the White House that at several occasions Trump had clear intentions “to fire Mueller” and also expressed the “desire to pardon people under investigation, including his family.”

His lawyers believe the president is “out of control” most of the times, especially when it comes to this probe, Bernstein further said.

Adding to this, Bernstein disclosed the White House’s lawyers also told him how hard they have been trying to keep Trump from “acting precipitously,” leading him to dismiss Mueller or Rod Rosenstein, the deputy attorney general.

“His lawyers are telling him what he wants to hear,” he asserted.

Apparently, this is the only way defense lawyers have to please and “control” Trump.

Bernstein’s Watergate reporting partner, Bob Woodward from the Washington Post, also believed the special counsel will not leave any stone unturned when it comes to the investigation into the alleged Russian interference in U.S. presidential elections.

"Mueller is going to do this job," Woodward said. "I think some of the Trump lawyers are fantasizing when they think it's going to be over quickly. There is no reason the Mueller operation is going to close up; they're going to want to be thorough."

White House has refuted the speculations that the president is planning to fire Department of Justice special counsel Robert Mueller on more than one occasion.

"As the White House has consistently said for months, there is no consideration of firing the special counsel," said White House special counsel Ty Cobb last month.

Despite the assurances that keep coming from the president’s office, Bernstein said he finds it hard to predict what the president has in his mind and what he will come up with.

“There’s no reason to believe almost anything Donald Trump says because what we know is that the president of the United States and his presidency is characterized above all else by the lying of the president of the United States,” said Bernstein.

While the two were working at the Washington Post, Bernstein and Woodward had covered the scandal surrounding the Nixon administration. Comparing Nixon’s administration with that of Trump, they found similarities with regard to treatment of press. Nixon tried to make the conduct of press the core issue during the Watergate scandal. However, Trump went the extra mile.

“He's tried to undermine the credibility of the press as a national institution, to the detriment of the country, by these broad attacks on the press," Bernstein said.

Woodward defended the press, but at the same time admitted that some political commentators made unfair remarks about the president.

"The tone is a big issue here," he said. "And lots of reporting -- particularly in television commentary -- there's a self righteousness and smugness in people kind of ridiculing the president."

