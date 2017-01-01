Six Months In, Trump's White House Is A Revolving Door Of Senior Staff

"The president has a right to hit a reset button. I think it's time to hit the reset button. He is intuitively determined that it was time to do something different, and I think he's right.”

President Donald Trump’s six-month tenure in the White House has been controversial and his journey so far has been turbulent. He doesn't save his rage for Hillary Clinton, election results and "fake news" only — people from his own administration have also not been spared.

Trump has parted ways with a number of senior officials just six months after assuming office.

Michael Flynn

Former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn became the first casualty of Trump's administration after resigning from his position amid the raging controversy about his alleged contacts with Russian officials before the business mogul took office, the White House confirmed.

The announcement came shortly after press secretary Sean Spicer suggested the president was “evaluating” his options after learning that former director of the defense intelligence agency allegedly lied about his secret communications with Kremlin and misled Vice President Mike Pence — and potentially, the FBI.

James Comey

Trump abruptly fired former FBI Director James Comey, who led his agency's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign and possible collusion with Trump's campaign.

Trump said the move resulted from Comey's handling of an election-year email scandal last year involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton. He said, in a letter to Comey released by the White House, "It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission."

Sean Spicer

Former White House spokesman Sean Spicer resigned from his post after Trump named his adviser and Wall Street financier, Anthony Scaramucci, as his top communications official.

His departure reflected turmoil within Trump's legal and communication teams amid a widening investigation into possible ties between Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and Russia, a problem undermining the White House's policy agenda.

Reince Priebus

Trump replaced his beleaguered White House chief of staff, Reince Priebus, after only six months on the job and appointed retired Gen. John Kelly in his place in a major shake-up of his top team. Priebus told CNN he had been talking to Trump for some time about exiting the White House.

"The president has a right to hit a reset button. I think it's time to hit the reset button. He intuitively determined that it was time to do something different, and I think he's right,” he said.

Trump announced the move in a tweet a day after his new communications director, Anthony Scaramucci, accused Priebus of leaking information to reporters in a profanity-laced tirade.

Spotlight, Banner: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst