Is The Trump Team Now Defending Papadopoulos’ Collusion With Russia?

“A conversation that someone would have, regarding a foreign government, whether it was Great Britain, Russia, or anybody else… that’s not an inappropriate activity.”

Apparently, President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Jay Sekulow is not all worried about the charges against former Trump campaign adviser George Papadopoulos, who had been working with the investigators since his secret arrest earlier this year.

Papadopoulos, who worked as a national security adviser for the 2016 presidential campaign, admitted he lied to the FBI about his repeated communications with Russian operatives. He sought to set up a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Trump and then tried to cover it up when investigators inquired about it.

According to the indictment, he not only tried to mislead federal agents about the nature of his contacts with Kremlin officials, but also lied about when he first learned about Russians hacking former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s emails.

Speaking to CNN’s Wolf Blitzer, Sekulow there was nothing “illegal or inappropriate” about Papadopoulos’s conversations with Russians and he was “not concerned” about it. In fact, the Trump attorney said the former aide’s only mistake was lying to the FBI.

“A conversation that someone would have, regarding a foreign government, whether it was Great Britain, Russia, or anybody else… that’s not an inappropriate activity,” Sekulow asserted, ignoring the fact Papadopoulos and the London-based professor who had “substantial connections with Russian government officials” talked about dispensing “dirt” on Clinton and the emails stolen from the Democratic campaign.

By the sound of it, it feels like after months of denying it, Trump team has now resorted to defend the possible Russia collusion. Has Papadopoulos’ indictment made the administration so desperate?

Sekulow also clarified Trump will not fire special counsel Robert Mueller, who is leading the investigation into alleged Trump campaign ties with Russians who sought to influence the 2016 election.

“The president is not interfering with special counsel Mueller’s position,” Sekulow told Blitzer. “He’s not firing the special counsel. He’s said that before.”

Watch the interview in the video above.

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Carlos Barria