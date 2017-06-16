Trump's Personal Lawyer Forwards Email Praising Robert E. Lee

“You’re sticking your nose in my personal email? People send me things. I forward them.”

President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer John Dowd forwarded an email to government officials and conservative media comparing Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee to founding U.S. President George Washington.

The email further claimed the Black Lives Matter movement “has been totally infiltrated by terrorist groups.” According to The New York Times, the email’s subject line read, “The Information that Validates President Trump on Charlottesville” and came from conspiracy theorist Jerome Almon.

It was reportedly a reference to comments Trump made in the controversial speech after the Charlottesville tragedy where he said “both sides” — as in both the neo-Nazis and the counter-protestors — are to blame for the violence.

Dowd’s email compared Washington and Lee by saying “both owned slaves” and both rebelled against the ruling government.” The email further stated, “Both men's battle tactics are still taught at West Point,” “both were great men, great Americans and great commanders” and “both saved America.”

The email further went on to say, “You cannot be against General Lee and be for General Washington, there is literally no difference between the two men. You cannot be against General Lee and be for General Washington.”

Dowd is a well-known Washington D.C. based attorney who joined Trump’s personal legal team in June. The New York Times reached out to the lawyer and asked him to elaborate on the incident.

“You’re sticking your nose in my personal email? People send me things. I forward them,” replied Down.

Almon was also reached out and asked why he sent that email to Dowd.

“I was hoping it would get in the hands of President Trump – I quite frankly hope he would review it right now because his presidency is on the line. I don't believe the President is getting the correct advice or proper information. Someone reading what I sent to Dowd will view Robert E. Lee differently,” he said.

It is scary to think people like Dowd, who apparently have no qualms promoting the white supremacists’ agenda, have the president’s ear.

