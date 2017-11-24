Trump Uses Egypt Attack To Further His Racist, Xenophobic Agenda

“We have to get TOUGHER AND SMARTER than ever before, and we will. Need the WALL, need the BAN! God bless the people of Egypt,” Trump tweeted.

President Donald Trump has once again reacted to a terrorism incident abroad by calling for an immigrant ban in the United States.

A huge explosion tore through the Rawda mosque in Sinai, Egypt, followed by armed attackers firing at fleeing worshippers. That attack left 235 people dead along with at least 125 injured, according to MENA, the Egyptian state news agency.

The president immediately reacted to the news by tweeting out a message condemning the horrific attack.

Horrible and cowardly terrorist attack on innocent and defenseless worshipers in Egypt. The world cannot tolerate terrorism, we must defeat them militarily and discredit the extremist ideology that forms the basis of their existence! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

The tweet was surprisingly devoid of the usual blame game that has become the trademark of Trump as well as many other Republicans.

Just a few hours later, however, the president seemed to have realized his mistake.

He once again took to Twitter, and this time, tweeted a message that was more in line with his divisive, hate-mongering agenda.

Will be calling the President of Egypt in a short while to discuss the tragic terrorist attack, with so much loss of life. We have to get TOUGHER AND SMARTER than ever before, and we will. Need the WALL, need the BAN! God bless the people of Egypt. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 24, 2017

It’s not understandable how the president deciphered from the terrorist attack on Muslim worshippers in Egypt that he needed to build a wall to keep out people from neighboring Mexico and also implement a ban that would keep Muslims from certain countries from entering the U.S.

Trump also did not explain how his strategy would help him in regards to this latest terrorism attack, since Egypt is not one of the eight countries whose residents are banned from coming into the United States.

The third version of Trump’s travel ban bars travelers from Libya, Syria, Yemen, Chad, Somalia, Venezuela and North Korea.

However, his response was as expected.

Trump had a similar reaction after an attacker drove a van into pedestrians in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 17. After a decidedly somber statement, the president tweeted out a theatrical one, telling the Spanish government about Gen. John Joseph Pershing, who supposedly got rid of "radical Islamic terror" for more than three decades.

Trump claimed after the Philippine-American War of 1899 to 1902, Pershing took 50 bullets, dipped them in pig’s blood and killed 40 Muslim rebels with them. The 50th person he let live, telling him, “go back to your people and tell them what happened.”

The story has been debunked by historians.

The latest tweet also mirrors Trump’s response to the Parsons Green bombing in London in September. Trump’s knee-jerk reaction was to once again tweet about his proposed ban — despite the fact U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May repeatedly said not to jump to conclusions about the suspects.

The travel ban into the United States should be far larger, tougher and more specific-but stupidly, that would not be politically correct! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 15, 2017

However, the president has remained criminally silent or responded very late if the perpetrator is someone closer to home and white.

He did not address the stabbing of Taliesin Myrddin Namkai-Meche and Ricky John Best by white supremacist Jeremy Christian.

It took him 48 hours to condemn the neo-Nazis responsible for the violence in Charlottesville that resulted in the death of paralegal Heather Heyer. Even then, he blamed “both sides” – aka the white supremacists and the counter-protesters – for the riot.

In response to the Texas church shooting, he said it was not a gun issue but a mental health issue.

As for the Colorado Walmart shooting, which could be the crime, Trump seemed to have forgotten all about that.

Seems like this is Trump’s modus operandi.

