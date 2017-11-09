Trump Promised To Save Carrier Jobs – It Just Announced More Lay-Offs

“The jobs are still leaving. Nothing has stopped. I don’t see Carrier hiring anytime in the near future,” said Robert James, president of United Steelworkers Local 1999.

There was a lot of fuss about President Donald Trump's "deal" to save American jobs at the Carrier manufacturing plant in Indianapolis, Indiana.

In July, the company announced more than 600 employees are preparing to be laid off next month despite assurances from the president that he saved their jobs.

The company made yet another announcement and said that it would be laying off more than 200 employees in Jan. 2018.

“As part of our previously announced plans to relocate fan coil manufacturing production lines from Indianapolis, approximately 215 employees will leave Carrier on Jan. 11, 2018. This is a change from the previously announced date in December,” the company said in an email statement. “More than 1,100 jobs remain at the Indianapolis facility in keeping with our 2016 commitment. Jan. 11 is the final separation date for employees impacted by the fan coil manufacturing transition. Fewer employees than expected have been impacted due to attrition.”

The latest move of lay-offs has once again triggered criticism as the president has touted on numerous occasions to bring jobs back to the United States.

At first, Carrier announced it was planning to move its Indianapolis plant to Mexico. The shift of plant meant that more than 1,400 jobs would have gone to Mexico. Trump, who was campaigning for election at that time, announced if he got elected, he would make sure the plan is never implemented.

Shortly after winning the presidency in Nov. 2016, Trump and Carrier struck a deal in a bid to create more jobs. However, instead of creating more jobs, the deal resulted in making people redundant.

Members of unions criticized the deal.

“The jobs are still leaving. Nothing has stopped. I don’t see Carrier hiring anytime in the near future,” said Robert James, president of United Steelworkers Local 1999.

While promising more jobs, Trump had said, “Companies are not going to leave the United States anymore without consequences. It’s not gonna happen. And by the way, that number is going to go up very substantially as they expand this area. So the 1,100 is going to be a minimum number.”

Like many of Trump’s promises, this one also went down the drain as the company, far from hiring new people, started laying off extensively.

Many people voted for Trump because he claimed that he could bring back jobs and that he would not tolerate manipulation by companies only out for the bottom dollar. But this attempt did nothing but lose Americans jobs and give the White House a story to spin.

Carrier is reportedly planning more layoffs.



