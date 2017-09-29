Trump Wants The Media To Compete For A 'Fake News Trophy'

Donald Trump says that news organizations, especially CNN, are dishonest and corrupt. He should consider looking at his favorite news outlet, Fox News, instead.

President Donald Trump, who as a private citizen hosted a competition on his TV show "The Apprentice", is proposing a new contest. Yet his new idea isn't based on who is the best business person, but rather who is the worst, most untrustworthy news source.

In a tweet on Monday morning, Trump suggested that a "fake news trophy" should be awarded to “the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted [news agency] in its political coverage of your favorite President,” referring to himself. Left out of this bizarre competition would be Fox News, Trump insisted.

We should have a contest as to which of the Networks, plus CNN and not including Fox, is the most dishonest, corrupt and/or distorted in its political coverage of your favorite President (me). They are all bad. Winner to receive the FAKE NEWS TROPHY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 27, 2017

The president is clearly delusional. First of all, he is not America’s favorite president — a majority of Americans wish Barack Obama could be president again instead of Trump.

But second, it’s evident that Trump is incapable of deciphering news coverage that puts him in a negative light. In his mind, such coverage is evidently biased — how could anything he does be seen as bad? — and is further evidence that he may be suffering from narcissistic personality disorder.

Some may see that assessment as going too far, but consider the traits of NPD, as explained by Psychology Today:

The hallmarks of Narcissistic Personality Disorder (NPD) are grandiosity, a lack of empathy for other people, and a need for admiration. People with this condition are frequently described as arrogant, self-centered, manipulative, and demanding. They may also concentrate on grandiose fantasies (e.g. their own success, beauty, brilliance) and may be convinced that they deserve special treatment.

Trump is also wrong about which news agencies you can trust. According to PunditFact, a site dedicated to fact-checking political talking-heads, CNN personalities have a 53 percent rate of speaking “True” or “Mostly True” statements. Fox News, on the other hand, only has a 22 percent rate of telling “True” or “Mostly True” statements by its on-air pundits.

What about making false statements? It flips: on the measure of making “False” or “Mostly False” statements, CNN hosts have a rate of 23 percent; Fox News personalities, on the other hand, have a “False”/”Mostly False” rating of 51 percent.

The president is prejudiced against news reports that tell the truth about his administration when those reports make him look bad. He’d rather have news agencies portray him in rosier ways.

That’s not what journalists are supposed to do, however — they’re supposed to supply the public with facts, whether they help politicians or not. Trump doesn’t get it, and his trophy for disseminating “fake news” belongs on his own shelf.