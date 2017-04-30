Here We Go Again: Trump Lies About Rally Crowd, Disses WHCA Dinner

President Trump spoke to the rally instead of attending The White House Correspondents' Dinner, celebrating his 100 days in power.

President Trump is still not over the really rather wonderful roast that Barack Obama subjected him to in the past White House Correspondents’ Dinner. Even now, as the resident of the White House, he refuses to grow a thick skin and take some jokes from self-proclaimed clowns.

Away from the party where the media and celebrities had gathered for one of the most anticipated events of the year, Trump was sulking with his resentful bunch of supporters.

At Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, Trump addressed 10,000 people, a number that Trump is adamant broke the "all-time record" of the arena — despite huge swaths of empty seats.

Trump says "we have a lot of ppl standing outside" and he "broke the all time record" in this arena. There are rows of empty seats here pic.twitter.com/ixbErKjrQu — Jonathan Tamari (@JonathanTamari) April 30, 2017

“There's another big gathering taking place tonight in Washington, D.C.,” he said, using a now-familiar tactic where he makes the dissenters out to be villains scheming against the people of America.

“A large group of Hollywood actors and Washington media are consoling each other in a hotel ballroom in our nation's capital right now.”

Stroking the ego of his voters, Trump proudly said that his rally "draws in a much better crowd."

His rant may seem like a usual tirade from the POTUS, but it’s not hard to see a dangerous pattern emerge here.

Trump refuses to take ownership of any of his gaffes. In just a 100 days, the POTUS bombed a country to soothe his daughter’s spirits, tried to start a war with North Korea on a whim, and did his dealings with China at the behest of a handbag designer. There were rumors of a tussle within his inner circle, his attorney general recused himself from a probe into his ties with Russia, and Trump is still convinced that these 100 days were the best in America’s history.

At Harrisburg, Trump berated the media for not showing the country a more positive picture of his 100 days. Trump said that the media “deserves a very, very big, fat, fat failing grade” for its coverage.

It is his stubborn narcissism as the state devolves into chaos that is much, much more dangerous than his lack of expertise.