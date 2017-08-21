Trump Fans Share Fake Photos Misrepresenting Phoenix Rally Crowd Size

Trump's rally in Phoenix was yet another unpopular moment in his presidency, but his supporters are trying to make it look bigger than it was with fake photos.

Though Mayor Greg Stanton of Phoenix, Arizona urged President Donald Trump to hold off on his campaign-style rally in the wake of heightened tensions after Charlottesville, the president is never one to avoid making a bigger mess. His Monday night event drew big crowds, but not all of them were friendly towards Trump nor perhaps as staggering as some of his supporters would have the public believe.

While no official numbers have been released just yet, some in the media are speculating that the turnout was not as great as the Trump camp hoped. In response to the naysayers, some of the president's supporters have taken inspiration from his inauguration and attempted to beef up the event on social media using misleading photos, the Independent reported.

One photo making the rounds was swiftly called out for actually being an image of a parade in celebration of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Trump supporters desperately spreading fake photos on Twitter "from" Trump's Phoenix Rally. pic.twitter.com/NzEG8I04zX — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) August 23, 2017

Another photograph caught the venue from a different angle, showing that it wasn't as stuffed with support as Trump wanted the country to believe when he crowed of a "packed house" on Twitter.

Phoenix crowd last night was amazing - a packed house. I love the Great State of Arizona. Not a fan of Jeff Flake, weak on crime & border! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2017

Here's an angle from the opposite side of the room. #TrumpinPhx pic.twitter.com/xg0G34eJ7r — David Catanese (@davecatanese) August 23, 2017

Official tallies will reveal much more as to the impact the event had on Trump's base, but at the moment the images of protesters outside the rally demonstrating against Trump are much more compelling than the rally itself. News outlets reported thousands of people picketing the venue in unity against Trump's sympathetic response to the white supremacist groups who marched armed through Charlottesville on August 12.

"America is hurting," Stanton wrote in an op-ed for the Washington Post denouncing the president's rally. "And it is hurting largely because Trump has doused racial tensions with gasoline. With his planned visit to Phoenix on Tuesday, I fear the president may be looking to light a match."

Yet, if his supporters must resort to spreading fake images to promote the success of his rally, Trump may be burned by his own fire.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters photographer Joshua Roberts