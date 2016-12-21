Trump Rejected A Secretary Of State Candidate Because Of His Moustache

Former United States Ambassador to the United Nations John Bolton may have lost his chance as secretary of state because of his facial hair.

Donald Trump apparently thinks American government is just a reality show.

The president-elect doesn’t seem to care if the people he is selecting to run the country under him are just as unqualified and unfitting for the job as him. He only cares if they look the part.

Case in point: multiple people close to the billionaire’s transition have revealed that the incoming president rejected John R. Bolton as potential candidate for Secretary of State because of his prominent brush-like moustache.

“Donald was not going to like that moustache,” an insider anonymously told The Washington Post. “I can’t think of anyone that’s really close to Donald that has a beard that he likes.”

So, Trump is indifferent to his cabinet picks’ history of domestic abuse, bigotry, sexism, racism, Islamophobia and anti-Semitism, but he can’t tolerate facial hair?

What about merit or the right temperament for the position?

Although Bolton may not have been a wise choice to run the state department, Trump’s reasoning behind the rejection is still rather disturbing.

“That’s the language he speaks. He’s very aesthetic,” said another source. “You can come with somebody who is very much qualified for the job, but if they don’t look the part, they’re not going anywhere.”

Even though the real estate mogul used to run beauty pageants as a sideline, does he not realize this is not a show? He is not simply playing a part, and neither are his nominees (hopefully).

“He likes people who present themselves very well, and he’s very impressed when somebody has a background of being good on television because he thinks it’s a very important medium for public policy,” said long-time Trump buddy and chief executive of Newsmax Media, Chris Ruddy. “Don’t forget, he’s a showbiz guy. He was at the pinnacle of showbiz, and he thinks about showbiz. He sees this as a business that relates to the public. The look might not necessarily be somebody who should be on the cover of GQ magazine or Vanity Fair. It’s more about the look and the demeanor and the swagger.”

“Presentation is very important because you’re representing America not only on the national stage but also the international stage, depending on the position,” said Trump transition spokesman Jason Miller.

Meanwhile, pro-facial hair groups (they are a real thing, as it turns out) slammed Trump's alleged discrimination.

“Throughout much of his presidential campaign, Donald Trump has preyed on a broad array of fears — vilifying Mexicans, poking fun at the handicapped, misogynistically castigating women and now — perhaps most unsettling — discriminating against people of Mustached American descent,” Irvin Galifin-Jones, an official with a group called the American Moustache Institute, said in a statement.

Bolton also responded to the hullaballoo over his moustache with a tweet: