Trump Likely To Jeopardize Futures Of Immigrants’ Children

The DACA is an Obama-era policy protecting Dreamers. Now, the Trump camp is up in arms about it.

Donald Trump is likely to rescind a program that protects nearly 600,000 children brought in to the United States illegally by their parents, the Dreamers, from deportation. Trump’s decision on Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals could be announced as early as next week.

The move would come on the heels of Trump’s decision to pardon Joe Arpaio, the sheriff who prided himself on the concentration camps he built for illegal immigrants. Arpaio was convicted in 2011 after a judge ruled that he had willfully violated a 2011 injunction that barred his officers from questioning Latino motorists on a flimsy suspicion that they may be illegal immigrants.

Reports streaming in from the White House have suggested nothing concrete yet. White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said the Obama-era policy is currently “under review.” The Department of Homeland Security has also forwarded a report to Trump, advising him on the best course of action. POTUS also met with Attorney General Jeff Sessions to discuss the issue.

Several of Trump’s interests and statements are at loggerheads regardless of the decision he takes. During his election campaign, Trump notoriously called Mexican immigrants “criminals and rapists,” a statement that has come to define his attitude regarding illegal immigrants. Moreover, he promised an anxious and insecure voter base to scrap all of President Obama’s executive orders on immigration, including the DACA.

However, Trump seems to have changed his tone ever since. In an interview with ABC earlier this year, he assured Dreamers that he has a "big heart," and will "take care of everybody." There are also elements in the White House, most notably Trump’s daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who don’t think rescinding DACA is the wisest option available to the POTUS.

According to McClatchy, some White House officials have advised Trump to use DACA as a bargaining chip in order to further other campaign promises, such as the U.S.-Mexico border wall, increased detention facilities and an E-verify system for employers.

As another week approaches, both sides are mounting pressure to advance their agenda. Already, 10 Republican state attorneys general have urged the POTUS to stop DACA from going forward, pledging to legally challenge DACA if Trump fails to rescind the program.

The 10 who signed the letter represent the states of Texas, Louisiana, Alabama, Nebraska, Arkansas, South Carolina, Idaho, Tennessee, West Virginia and Kansas.