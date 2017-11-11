Trump Taps Attorney For Federal Judge Seat Whose Never Tried A Case

The attorney appointed to a federal district seat is unqualified and biased, and yet, Republicans in the Senate Judiciary Committee have confirmed him.

Current Deputy Assistant Attorney General Brett Talley, 36, may have been given a “not qualified” rating from the American Bar Association, but that didn’t stop President Donald Trump from nominating him for a federal district judge seat.

Apparently, the only criteria Trump looks for is loyalty.

The Alabama lawyer was just approved for the position by Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee even though he never litigated a case in court, HuffPost reports. Despite his lack of experience in the courtroom, Trump appears to have noticed his passionate support.

According to The Washington Post, Talley used Twitter on multiple occasions in the past to criticize then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton while making several statements showing support for Trump.

He has also been vocal about his support for the National Rifle Association (NRA). To Sen. Dianne Feinstein (D-California), Talley’s open backing of the organization spells trouble as he may be partial in a possible case in the future.

During a hearing, Feinstein asked Talley if he would recuse himself from cases or matters involving the NRA. In spite of the fact that the obvious answer should have been “yes” — especially if he’s willing to play by the rules — he provided no clear answer, HuffPost reports.

Hopefully, the Senate will block this nomination as it's blatantly clear the attorney isn't equipped to perform his duties.