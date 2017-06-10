Trump Just Ruined Tillerson’s Attempt At Damage Control With Qatar

President Trump just called bull on Secretary of State Rex Tillerson’s attempt to damage control escalating conditions in Gulf region over Qatar.

😍MUST WATCH: 🦁President Trump Holds Joint Press Conference, Strong talk on Qatar Terror Funding, Comey #MAGA #Trump https://t.co/s2KJObOqY1 — 🚂🚂 Jim Scott 🇺🇸 (@JimScotty) June 10, 2017

President Donald Trump is not making it easy for members of their administration to do their jobs.

On Friday, Secretary of State Rex Tillerson requested Arab nations to ease their harsh stance against Qatar.

Saudi Arabia, Bahrain, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates are the four major countries which severed ties with Qatar on Monday, alleging it supported terrorist organizations like the Muslim Brotherhood and backed Shi’ite-majority Iran’s agenda. The countries shut of all air, land and water contact with the tiny Gulf peninsula, pulled out their ambassadors and gave Qatari residents two weeks to leave their nations.

Tillerson also chastised Qatar for not doing enough to curb terrorism.

“Qatar has a history of supporting groups that span the spectrum of political expression, from activism to violence,” he said during a news conference. “The emir of Qatar has made progress in halting financial support and expelling terrorist elements from his country, but he must do more and he must do it more quickly.”

But, the secretary of state’s major focus was to ask the four nations to ease their blockade, citing humanitarian concerns like food shortage for Qatar, which largely depends on imports for its 2.5 million population. The barricade also hinders other commerce activities as well as hampers U.S. military operations to fight the ISIS.

Tillerson said the Gulf states should “immediately take steps to deescalate the situation and put forth a good faith effort to resolve their grievances with each other.”

“We know you are stronger together,” he added.

However, his efforts at damage control fell flat when, just 90 minutes later, Trump totally contradicted his message in the Rose Garden at the White House.

“The nation of Qatar, unfortunately, has historically been a funder of terrorism at a very high level,” the president said. “Nations came together and spoke to me about confronting Qatar. So we had a decision to make: Do we take the easy road or do we finally take a hard but necessary action?”

In fact, he also seemed to believe Tillerson was on board with this stance.

“I decided along with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson…the time had come to call on Qatar to end its funding,” he said.

Qatar's Ambassador to the US has taken to Twitter to appeal to the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/wE7gnAaGDy — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 10, 2017

Unable to get through with meetings, Qatar’s ambassador to the United States Meshal bin Hamad Al Thani took to Twitter to appeal to the Trump administration.

Qatar's Ambassador to the US has taken to Twitter to appeal to the Trump administration. pic.twitter.com/wE7gnAaGDy — Yashar Ali (@yashar) June 10, 2017

Trump and Tillerson’s remarks were at odds with each other and people were quick to remark on the inconsistencies.

This is bananas. At presser Trump reaffirms U.S. support for Qatar blockade - despite Tillerson's statement of opposition 90 MINUTES AGO. https://t.co/PwGFl6M9Ai — Chris Murphy (@ChrisMurphyCT) June 9, 2017

Trump just undercut Tillerson efforts to mediate Qatar dispute — Norm Eisen (@NormEisen) June 9, 2017

Rex Tillerson after Trump contradicts him on Qatar an hour later after he's scrambled to head off diplomatic crisis pic.twitter.com/jpLXEI7fWi — Jessica Taylor (@JessicaTaylor) June 9, 2017

It looks like Trump and Tillerson have two different Qatar policies. — M. Bilal Kenasari (@MBilalKenasari) June 9, 2017

#Qatar: Even if US trying to play good cop & bad cop, mixed signals from #Trump & #Tillerson only deepening crisis, weakening US credibility — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) June 9, 2017

Trump last week to Qatar: No friend, supporting terror



Tillerson earlier today: Military ally against terror.



Trump today: Nope. — ian bremmer (@ianbremmer) June 9, 2017

Trump White House: Qatar is bad



Also Trump White House: Stop saying Qatar is bad — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) June 9, 2017

The contradictions beg the question: is all right with the president and his secretary of state?