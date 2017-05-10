Trump Allows Russian Media To White House, Keeps US Press Out

President Donald Trump met with Russian officials at the White House and while Russian state media was present, the American press was kept out.

On April 10, just a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the POTUS met with top Russian officials at the White House. The meeting was very important and of interest to many, given that Comey was investigating Trump’s ties with Russia when he was fired.

In a shocking – but not at all surprising – turn of events, Trump decided to keep U.S journalists and media personalities out of the meeting, while he didn’t seem to have a problem with the Russian media being there.

NO US press allowed in with meeting with @potus so we have to rely on images from Russian state media https://t.co/l4KzhHq8s6 — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) May 10, 2017

The meeting was soon taken over by Russian photographers and people from the press who snapped pictures of Trump with, Russian foreign minister Sergey V. Lavrov, minister, and Moscow’s ambassador to the United States, Sergey I. Kislyak.

So, while the U.S. press was kept out of the Oval Office, the Foreign Ministry was posting photos of Trump and Lavrov shaking hands on Twitter. Even more photographs were released which show the three men having a good laugh.

Trump’s meeting with Lavrov was listed on his schedule as “Closed Press,” which would mean the media would not be allowed to document its proceedings. “Our official photographer and their official photographer were present — that’s it,” a White House aide said.

However, White House photographers and independent media are very different and one cannot replace the other. Former White House officials were alarmed at Russian photographers having full access to the U.S. president’s office, while the country’s own press was kept out.

Deadly serious Q: Was it a good idea to let a Russian gov photographer & all their equipment into the Oval Office? https://t.co/6WA4NxHxID — Colin Kahl (@ColinKahl) May 10, 2017

Colin H. Kahl, the former national security adviser to Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., posted the above tweet to which David S. Cohen, the former deputy director of the C.I.A. during the Obama administration, responded: “No, it was not.”

Well, Obviously.