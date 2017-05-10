© Reuters

Trump Allows Russian Media To White House, Keeps US Press Out

by
editors
President Donald Trump met with Russian officials at the White House and while Russian state media was present, the American press was kept out.

On April 10, just a day after President Donald Trump fired FBI Director James Comey, the POTUS met with top Russian officials at the White House. The meeting was very important and of interest to many, given that Comey was investigating Trump’s ties with Russia when he was fired.

In a shocking – but not at all surprising – turn of events, Trump decided to keep U.S journalists and media personalities out of the meeting, while he didn’t seem to have a problem with the Russian media being there.

 

The meeting was soon taken over by Russian photographers and people from the press who snapped pictures of Trump with, Russian foreign minister Sergey V. Lavrov, minister, and Moscow’s ambassador to the United States, Sergey I. Kislyak.

Read More: The New Acting FBI Director Is Caught Up In A Few Scandals Of His Own

So, while the U.S. press was kept out of the Oval Office, the Foreign Ministry was posting photos of Trump and Lavrov shaking hands on Twitter. Even more photographs were released which show the three men having a good laugh.

 Trump’s meeting with Lavrov was listed on his schedule as “Closed Press,” which would mean the media would not be allowed to document its proceedings.  “Our official photographer and their official photographer were present — that’s it,” a White House aide said.

However, White House photographers and independent media are very different and one cannot replace the other. Former White House officials were alarmed at Russian photographers having full access to the U.S. president’s office, while the country’s own press was kept out.

 

Colin H. Kahl, the former national security adviser to Vice President Joseph R. Biden Jr., posted the above tweet to which David S. Cohen, the former deputy director of the C.I.A. during the Obama administration, responded: “No, it was not.”

Well, Obviously.

Read More: Trump’s Latest Twitter Gaffe Proves The Yates Hearing Left Him Rattled
Tags:
america barack obama donald trump fbi director james comey news obama administration politics president trump press russian media trump united states washington dc white house
Carbonated.TV
Media That Matters - From the serious to the hilarious, we share stories that rise to the top.

SUBSCRIBE

CATEGORIES

News Entertainment Viral Tech Lifestyle Videos Watch History

COMPANY

About Us Privacy Policy Terms of use Careers Sitemap

SUBSCRIBE

© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.