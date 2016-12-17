Like A Petulant Child, Trump Slams Celebs Who Won’t Perform For Him

by
Ramsha Sadiq Khan
As the Trump team struggles to findA-list performers for his inauguration ceremony, Donald Trump claims he only wants “people” at the event.

Donald Trump

Remember that party in sixth grade you weren’t invited to so you told everyone you didn’t want to go there anyways?

Well, the president-elect is going through something eerily similar.

Apparently, Donald Trump is having some trouble landing big-name celebrities for his inauguration ceremony. Various sources claim a slew of stars have already turned down the invitation to perform, which basically means no one wants to associate themselves with the man who once bragged about grabbing women “by the p****,” proposed to ban Muslims from entering the United States, and plans to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

In fact, so far the only celebrity on Jan. 20 roster is 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho, who will be performing the National Anthem.

According to The Wrap, a source revealed that Trump team is“willing to pay anything” to get a major A-list performer “like Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars” to serenade the boisterous billionaire on his big day.

However, despite the fact that his aides are struggling to find a decent artist for one of the most esteemed ceremonies in the country, the future commander-in-chief is busy defending the lack of celebrities the only way he knows how: by slamming them.

 

 

So, if the childish tweet is anything to go by, “A-list” celebrities are vying to grab the inauguration tickets but Trump doesn’t want them there – because who would want musicians Beyoncéand Elton John at their party when they can have Kid Rock and Ted Nugent instead, right?

As embarrassingly tragic as this entire situation might be (for Trump, obviously), the internet didn’t hold back from ridiculing the obnoxious real estate mogul’s petulant reaction:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Here’s the list of celebrities who have reportedly refused to perform at the event:

  • Beyoncé
  • Elton John
  • KISS
  • John Legend
  • Garth Brooks
  • Lady Gaga
  • Celine Dion
  • The Chainsmokers
  • Adam Lambert
  • Ice T

 

 

  • Katy Perry
  • IdinaMenzel
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Jon Bon Jovi
  • Bruce Springsteen
  • Jennifer Lopez
  • David Foster

 

 

A photo posted by David Foster (@davidfoster) on

 

  • The Dixie Chicks
  • The 1975
  • Andrea Bocelli
  • Zara Larsson
