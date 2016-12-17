As the Trump team struggles to findA-list performers for his inauguration ceremony, Donald Trump claims he only wants “people” at the event.

Remember that party in sixth grade you weren’t invited to so you told everyone you didn’t want to go there anyways?

Well, the president-elect is going through something eerily similar.

Apparently, Donald Trump is having some trouble landing big-name celebrities for his inauguration ceremony. Various sources claim a slew of stars have already turned down the invitation to perform, which basically means no one wants to associate themselves with the man who once bragged about grabbing women “by the p****,” proposed to ban Muslims from entering the United States, and plans to deport millions of undocumented immigrants.

In fact, so far the only celebrity on Jan. 20 roster is 16-year-old “America’s Got Talent” runner-up Jackie Evancho, who will be performing the National Anthem.

According to The Wrap, a source revealed that Trump team is“willing to pay anything” to get a major A-list performer “like Justin Timberlake and Bruno Mars” to serenade the boisterous billionaire on his big day.

However, despite the fact that his aides are struggling to find a decent artist for one of the most esteemed ceremonies in the country, the future commander-in-chief is busy defending the lack of celebrities the only way he knows how: by slamming them.

The so-called "A" list celebrities are all wanting tixs to the inauguration, but look what they did for Hillary, NOTHING. I want the PEOPLE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 23, 2016

So, if the childish tweet is anything to go by, “A-list” celebrities are vying to grab the inauguration tickets but Trump doesn’t want them there – because who would want musicians Beyoncéand Elton John at their party when they can have Kid Rock and Ted Nugent instead, right?

As embarrassingly tragic as this entire situation might be (for Trump, obviously), the internet didn’t hold back from ridiculing the obnoxious real estate mogul’s petulant reaction:

This is the same rationale I've used to explain why Emma Stone won't come to my housewarming party. https://t.co/KP56xlL4nJ — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) December 23, 2016

i didnt want you to come to my party anyway, i dont even care — Philip Bump (@pbump) December 23, 2016

I've never seen someone with such a desperate need to be liked. https://t.co/XV5Zl2O4kO — Andrew Weinstein (@Weinsteinlaw) December 23, 2016

Hi - we are people. You are our president too. I don't want you to be, but u are. Also we ALL know you are dying without the approval, dear https://t.co/NaVU1iDban — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 23, 2016

TRUMP: perform at my inauguration?



EVERY CELEBRITY: no



TRUMP: pic.twitter.com/KQRVtgsjXX — Ziwe (@ziwe) December 23, 2016

More backhand confirmation that Trump is having trouble getting top celebrities to perform at his inauguration. https://t.co/OFdrtxRM1R — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) December 23, 2016

Donald Trump looking at his list of RSVPs for the inauguration: https://t.co/PzpQQKktR4 — Marlow Stern (@MarlowNYC) December 23, 2016

You seem secure & not at all psychologically devastated by the extent to which your fellow celebrities despise you. https://t.co/99wweU8Rwi — Scott Conroy (@ScottFConroy) December 23, 2016

God I really hope all the holograms Trump tried to get to play the inauguration are just like, "nah." — Andi Zeisler (@andizeisler) December 23, 2016

So is Trump tweeting that he wants nuclear proliferation to distract from the fact that no one wants to perform at his inauguration? — Arash Karami (@thekarami) December 23, 2016

Here’s the list of celebrities who have reportedly refused to perform at the event:

Beyoncé

Elton John

KISS

John Legend

Garth Brooks

Lady Gaga

Celine Dion

The Chainsmokers

Adam Lambert

Ice T

I just got call to perform at the Inauguration…. I didn’t pick up and Blocked the number. — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) December 16, 2016

Katy Perry

IdinaMenzel

Bruce Springsteen

Jon Bon Jovi

Bruce Springsteen

Jennifer Lopez

David Foster

A photo posted by David Foster (@davidfoster) on Dec 17, 2016 at 11:38am PST