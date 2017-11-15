© Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Trump Confuses Mass Shootings, Tweets Condolences To Wrong City

by
Chris Walker
Trump tweeted his condolences for a mass shooting that occurred on Tuesday, but which instead mentioned an attack that occurred earlier in the month.

Social media took President Donald Trump to task Tuesday evening after it appeared that he had copied-and-pasted a tweet from a mass shooting that happened earlier this month to express his condolences for a different attack.

“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” Trump tweeted in the since-deleted comment. “The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived.”

That shooting, which took the lives of 26 church-goers in that community, occurred on November 5, nine days prior Trump’s tweet last night. Trump had made a similar tweet on that date.

The more recent tweet on Tuesday evening elicited a response from social media followers who chastised Trump for appearing to copy-and-paste his condolences from a previous tragedy to a current one — a move which, if true, shows a huge error of judgment by the president, and indicates a lack of sympathy for those who are suffering from familial losses.

Read More
Employee Who Shut Down Trump’s Twitter Hailed As Hero

Trump's use of social media seems to be an automatic response,  an almost knee-jerk reaction. The outrage over his mass shooting tweet template is justifiable. The president should apologize, even if the social media post was a technological glitch, and issue a statement expressing his true sorrow for the families involved in Tuesday’s mass shooting.

That’s what an honorable and humble president would do — but it’s unclear whether Trump has it in him to encompass those values.

Tags:
donald trump mass shooting president donald trump rancho tehama social media sutherland springs trump tweets tweets twitter
Carbonated.TV
View Comments

Recommended For You

Connect with us
Download Our App
Subscribe
© 2017 Carbonated.TV | All rights reserved.