Trump Confuses Mass Shootings, Tweets Condolences To Wrong City

Trump tweeted his condolences for a mass shooting that occurred on Tuesday, but which instead mentioned an attack that occurred earlier in the month.

Trump appears to mistakenly copy and paste tweets after shootings https://t.co/7OD39N5g6i pic.twitter.com/Oi8vDAM7jc — New York Post (@nypost) November 15, 2017

Social media took President Donald Trump to task Tuesday evening after it appeared that he had copied-and-pasted a tweet from a mass shooting that happened earlier this month to express his condolences for a different attack.

“May God be with the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas,” Trump tweeted in the since-deleted comment. “The FBI and Law Enforcement has arrived.”

That shooting, which took the lives of 26 church-goers in that community, occurred on November 5, nine days prior Trump’s tweet last night. Trump had made a similar tweet on that date.

May God be w/ the people of Sutherland Springs, Texas. The FBI & law enforcement are on the scene. I am monitoring the situation from Japan. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2017

The more recent tweet on Tuesday evening elicited a response from social media followers who chastised Trump for appearing to copy-and-paste his condolences from a previous tragedy to a current one — a move which, if true, shows a huge error of judgment by the president, and indicates a lack of sympathy for those who are suffering from familial losses.

No way. I thought people were joking. Donald Trump actually did tweet about the wrong mass shooting. Good lord. I know he's not the brightest, but it's wild we have such a big issue that POTUS can mix up the tragedies. pic.twitter.com/ec9ho0gUsJ — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) November 15, 2017

Wait.



I was pretty sure I saw @realDonaldTrump tweet about FBI in Texas last night in what appeared to be a copy and paste attempt to say something about California's shooting.



He was promptly called out.



I can't find that tweet now... — BoozyBarrister (@BoozyBarrister) November 15, 2017

just in case anyone missed this-



there was a shooting today in Northern California at an elementary school, 4 people were killed... ??



according to Trump, the FBI and law enforcement arrived back in Texas where the last mass shooting happened... 9 days ago...#RanchoTehama pic.twitter.com/L65pHrwC9r — Crystal Leigh (@crystalleigh) November 15, 2017

Huckabee Sanders later: Sutherland Springs, Texas is what President Trump calls Northern California. It’s a regional dialect. pic.twitter.com/tPw0gY36yI — Brohibition Now (@OhNoSheTwitnt) November 15, 2017

Trump's use of social media seems to be an automatic response, an almost knee-jerk reaction. The outrage over his mass shooting tweet template is justifiable. The president should apologize, even if the social media post was a technological glitch, and issue a statement expressing his true sorrow for the families involved in Tuesday’s mass shooting.

That’s what an honorable and humble president would do — but it’s unclear whether Trump has it in him to encompass those values.