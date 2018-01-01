Trump Sparks #GirtherMovement Because He Supposedly Weighs 239 Pounds

Donald Trump’s first physical has been released to the public, but people don’t believe he only weighs 239 pounds — sparking the #GirtherMovement.

President Donald Trump is sparking a girther movement (not to be confused with his "birther" movement) because the American public isn't accepting that he's 6 feet 3 inches and 239 pounds.

According to The Root, White House doctor Ronny Jackson revealed a single ailment in the release of the world leader's first physical exam, stating he suffers from high cholesterol and only needs to shed a few pounds. Well, of course, given he loves to eat McDonald’s.

But social media users aren't buying Trump's supposed measurements. They need to see receipts demonstrating proof of how much the president really weighs along with his actual height.

I’m 5’10 and a non-muscular 235, there’s no way that man is 239. — Matty D (@mattydeluxe) January 17, 2018

Colin Kaepernick is 6'4 230



Trump is supposedly 6'3 235



Something isn't adding up. pic.twitter.com/AEBIwmbFsg — Matt Rogers (@Politidope) January 16, 2018

Trump's old conspiracy theory about former President Barack Obama not being born in the United States led to the birther movement and the White House releasing a copy of his birth certificate to prove that he was indeed born in the U.S. Well, now it's Trump's turn to prove that he weighs what he says he weighs.

There's a history of overweight presidents, so it's unclear why Trump's body measurements don't add up. There's nothing to be ashamed of as long as he's healthy, right? William Howard Taft weighed a proud 300+ pounds, according to Forbes. Even a towering Bill Clinton was overweight with a BMI of 28.3.

According to The Hill, "Guardians of the Galaxy" director James Gunn has offered Trump $100,000 to his charity of choice to be weighed on an “accurate scale,” which shouldn't be seen as something to poke fun at but rather a means to discover the truth.

I will give 100 thousand dollars to Trump's favorite charity if he will step on an accurate scale with an impartial medical professional, okayed by both of us. For real. #Girther #GirtherMovement — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

Gunn followed up his offering with a photo of MLB player Albert Pujols and Obama next to Trump to make comparisons. He's not ready to let this one go.

Trump's medical exam says he's 6'3" and 239 pounds. Albert Pujols is 6'3" and 240 pounds. If the dementia tests are equally accurate, we are doomed. pic.twitter.com/fn0u1xzzjI — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

A picture of a 6’3” man standing next to a 6’1” man and their wives. pic.twitter.com/VmnLjHfvMq — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) January 17, 2018

But Trump may have to give the people what they want because if Obama had to do it, he should too. He can't be a hypocrite because — oh wait, he already is. Sigh, the public might never find out the truth.