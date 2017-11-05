Trump Has Spent 1 Out Of Every 3 Days As President At A Trump Property

For someone who said he would “rarely leave the White House” if he won the election, Trump certainly spends a lot of time at his properties.

President Donald Trump is known for spending time at his properties. After just three months of assuming office, he exceeded former President Barrack Obama’s annual travel budget.

Hence, burdening the taxpayers.

Before running for president, Trump had repeatedly attacked Obama for playing “too much golf” and using taxpayers' money for travel. He adopted the same tone during the presidential campaign and urged people to vote for him because he would rarely leave Washington, D.C. He also promised that he would not go golfing because there would be too much work to do.

However, like many other promises, Trump has forgotten this one too.

A NBC report calculated so far, out of a total 311 days in office, Trump has spent 103 at his properties and another 81 at his golf courses.

He frequently visits Mar-a-Lago, the “winter White House,” in Palm Beach, Florida, and his golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey.

A further breakdown of his visits show he spent 39 days at Trump National Bedminster Golf Course, 31 days at Mar-a-Lago, 23 days at Trump National Potomac Falls golf course and 17 days at Trump International West Palm golf course.

In August, Trump also took a 17-day taxpayer funded “working vacation” at his resort in Bedminster, New Jersey.

Trump usually visits his properties on weekends and has also hosted several foreign leaders at Mar-a-Lago, Florida.

In February, when North Korea test-fired its ballistic fire in to the Sea of Japan to show off its military prowess to one of the strongest U.S. allies, the Trump administration and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe handled the crisis at a terrace in Mar-a-Lago, in front of several other diners and hotel staff.

Experts believe the decision to discuss such sensitive information in front of hotel staff and diners was a huge security flaw.

In April, Trump hosted Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mar-a-Lago and ordered missile strikes against a Syrian airfield from which a deadly chemical weapons attack was launched. It is reported that he broke the sensitive news of bombing another country to Xi while eating “the most beautiful chocolate cake.”

Although the expenses of Trump’s trips aren't required to be disclosed, experts say that at the current pace, his extravagant travels could cost much more than the trips made by presidents before him.

The “elaborate” lifestyle the Trump family has assumed has strained the Secret Service. As a result, security officials must stretch their forces to cover several local communities in order to keep the Trump family safe.

He promised during the campaign that he'd:

—not have time to golf

—not leave the White House — Pé Resists (@4everNeverTrump) November 26, 2017

Damn, I knew it was a lot but when you put it in that context, it's just ridiculous. — Mel (@mel_0008) November 26, 2017

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Carlos Barria