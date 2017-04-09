Trump Has Already Spent Almost Double Of Obama’s Annual Travel Budget

Trump, who is used to living a luxurious lifestyle, is spending millions of taxpayers' money on taking weekly trips to his Mar-a-Lago resort and other properties.

President Donald Trump once criticized former President Barack Obama for playing “too much golf” and using taxpayers' money for travel.

Can you believe that,with all of the problems and difficulties facing the U.S., President Obama spent the day playing golf.Worse than Carter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 14, 2014

President @BarackObama's vacation is costing taxpayers millions of dollars----Unbelievable! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2012

Obama’s motto: If I don’t go on tax payer funded vacations & constantly fundraise then the terrorists win. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2014

However, now that Trump is in the Oval Office, the business mogul within just three months of presidency has already exceeded Obama’s annual travel budget.

Reports have estimated that each of the POTUS’ trips to his Florida resort, Mar-a-Lago, cost around $3 million. So far, he has taken more than seven trips there, which amount to $21 million at least.

In comparison, Obama spent around $12 million in the entire year.

If this trend continues, it is likely that Trump would have spent around $60 million in taxpayer money by the end of the year, which is around five times that of Obama’s spending. Additionally, according to the New York Police Department, it costs around $146,000 per day to protect the first family.

Interestingly, the president has golfed about once every 5.6 days since assuming office, whereas Obama indulged in the sport once every 8.8 days over the eight years he was in the White House.

Just toward the end of last month, the Government Accountability Office said it was going to look into Trump’s travel costs to Mar-a-Lago, after a group of Democratic lawmakers called for the investigation.

People on Twitter are also calling out the president for his lavish lifestyle and excessive spending on vacations and travel.

Trump has spent double Obama's annual travel budget already, so he is running the country like his business.



He's bankrupting us. — Nick Jack Pappas (@Pappiness) April 10, 2017

If Trump makes 8 years his travel budget alone would have taken Obama 80 years to use up. Not bad to knock two strokes off his golf game. — Stuart Rutherford (@doodlewhale) April 10, 2017

Trump's travel budget in 10 weeks = Obama's in 2 years. Meanwhile, he's trying to gut services Americans rely on. https://t.co/1wABjpgaPR pic.twitter.com/zg8sgRuW8j — Sam Laird (@samcmlaird) April 6, 2017

After years of feigning outrage at Obama playing golf, Trump has spent more than Obama's annual travel budget on his first five golf trips. — Ben Grimes ? (@softreeds) March 30, 2017

