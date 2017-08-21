© Reuters/Kevin Lamarque

Trump Ignores Advice And Stares Directly At Sun During Eclipse

by
Elaina Provencio
Despite multiple warnings of eye damage, President Donald Trump stared openly at the first solar eclipse to be seen in the United States in over a century.

For the first time in over a century a solar eclipse was visible across the United States. Millions of people from all over the country donned special eclipse viewing glasses, used makeshift colander cameras, and cereal box pinhole projectors to safely view the moon pass over the sun — all except President Donald Trump, of course.

Scientists and experts have been warning the general public for weeks about the dangers of looking directly at this year’s eclipse. But famous climate-change denier President Trump stared squinting at the sun during the event, even as a White House aide shouted "Don't look."

Trump later viewed the eclipse with a pair of protective glasses, but that didn't stop people from reacting to the President's ignorance:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

There is no telling why President Trump chose to ignore multiple warnings. On Monday, daughter and adviser to the President Ivanka Trump posted a boomerang reminding others to wear their own protective gear, but the President apparently did not get the memo.

Perhaps he's tired of reading those lengthy White House addresses off of a teleprompter, and needed a worthwhile excuse? Or maybe Trump simply misunderstood that staring directly at an eclipse can impair your vision? After all he’s been confused by science before, often mixing up facts about the weather with climate change.

 

 

 

 

 

For Trump, science can be tricky indeed. If scientists hope to change the future of scientific policy in the United States, maybe they should try telling Trump climate change doesn't exist and he may take the opposite stance!

