Trump Ignores Advice And Stares Directly At Sun During Eclipse

Despite multiple warnings of eye damage, President Donald Trump stared openly at the first solar eclipse to be seen in the United States in over a century.

For the first time in over a century a solar eclipse was visible across the United States. Millions of people from all over the country donned special eclipse viewing glasses, used makeshift colander cameras, and cereal box pinhole projectors to safely view the moon pass over the sun — all except President Donald Trump, of course.

Scientists and experts have been warning the general public for weeks about the dangers of looking directly at this year’s eclipse. But famous climate-change denier President Trump stared squinting at the sun during the event, even as a White House aide shouted "Don't look."

Someone shouts "don't look" as Pres. Trump looks up without eclipse glasses on as solar eclipse passes over D.C. https://t.co/5ft70fm30R pic.twitter.com/0lAkuzF9RZ — ABC News (@ABC) August 21, 2017

Trump later viewed the eclipse with a pair of protective glasses, but that didn't stop people from reacting to the President's ignorance:

Melania Trump looked at the eclipse without glasses so she never has to see him again 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/L6qQrXnvfO — Mohamad Hazime (@Mhazime7) August 21, 2017

OUT: Climate change denial.



IN: "Staring directly into the sun can make you go blind" denial. — Jerric Dondarrion (@BostonJerry) August 21, 2017

* White House aides rush to increase font size for Afghanistan-war speech teleprompter * https://t.co/ePgWHLI9OV pic.twitter.com/j3EYg3XKYB — Colin Campbell (@colincampbell) August 21, 2017

We are witnessing the de-evolution of man in real time pic.twitter.com/IbN4KDCmrw — Josh Gad (@joshgad) August 21, 2017

Enjoyed watching #Eclipse2017. A great reminder that all darkness is temporary. pic.twitter.com/NlK5wTaCtr — Madeleine Albright (@madeleine) August 21, 2017

If the eclipse has taught us anything it's that we can expect Trump Puts Fingers in Plug Socket headlines soon. — strangerbabble (@strangerbabble) August 21, 2017

Trump said he decided to stare directly at the eclipse without shades because Obama didn't. — RAE (@RAE_BK) August 21, 2017

Trump looked without glasses at the eclipse because fake news said you needed them and he knew better — Scott Reed (@sdreed91) August 21, 2017

Literally every news: DON'T LOOK DIRECTLY AT THE ECLIPSE



President I-don't-believe-in-fake-news-or-science Trump: pic.twitter.com/4l82NeFPm4 — Emily Tran (@emilytran27) August 21, 2017

POTUS looking directly at the sun during a solar eclipse is the symbolic nadir of the Trump presidency — Michael Cohen (@speechboy71) August 21, 2017

"There are many different sides to this eclipse, not all of them are blinding." -President Trump pic.twitter.com/Mp7UCXJYCz — Ross Bolen (@WRBolen) August 21, 2017

hahaha funny pic of Trump staring at the eclipse anyway he defended Nazis last week pic.twitter.com/1H4jbgRVIL — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) August 21, 2017

Scientists: Don't look straight at sun during eclipse.

Trump: Hold my glasses. pic.twitter.com/3MySTJYq4d — Dan Worthington (@danWorthington) August 21, 2017

TRUMP: So I can just look right at the eclipse right?

NASA: you know what? sure. pic.twitter.com/rxwy2CNMqq — Chris Person (@Papapishu) August 21, 2017

Pruitt assured him that squinting is adequate protection https://t.co/S12KYSt4BP — Jonathan Chait (@jonathanchait) August 21, 2017

Per sources: Ivanka/Jared among those pushing Trump to keep protective glasses on during eclipse Monday, "disappointed" that he did not... — Benjamin Landy (@Ben_Landy) August 21, 2017

There is no telling why President Trump chose to ignore multiple warnings. On Monday, daughter and adviser to the President Ivanka Trump posted a boomerang reminding others to wear their own protective gear, but the President apparently did not get the memo.

Perhaps he's tired of reading those lengthy White House addresses off of a teleprompter, and needed a worthwhile excuse? Or maybe Trump simply misunderstood that staring directly at an eclipse can impair your vision? After all he’s been confused by science before, often mixing up facts about the weather with climate change.

It’s extremely cold in NY & NJ—not good for flood victims. Where is global warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 5, 2012

Record setting cold and snow, ice caps massive! The only global warming we should fear is that caused by nuclear weapons - incompetent pols. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 19, 2015

It’s snowing & freezing in NYC. What the hell ever happened to global warming? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 21, 2013

The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing non-competitive. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 6, 2012

For Trump, science can be tricky indeed. If scientists hope to change the future of scientific policy in the United States, maybe they should try telling Trump climate change doesn't exist and he may take the opposite stance!

Read More Americans Cheer As Rare Total Solar Eclipse Marches Across Country

Banner and thumbnail credit: Reuters/Kevin Lamarque