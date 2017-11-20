Trump Supporter Says He Would Take The President’s Words Over Jesus’

“If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, ‘Hold on a second, I need to check with the president if it’s true.”

Trump voter panelist: "If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, 'Hold on a second. I need to check with the President if it's true.'" pic.twitter.com/4f8bXkXzhY — New Day (@NewDay) November 20, 2017

It seems President Donald Trump’s supporters have some very bizarre cultish tendencies.

Case in point: Mark Lee, an owner of a pest control company and a Trump-supporting panelist on CNN’s “New Day,” said he would prefer to take Trump’s words over Jesus Christ any day.

Lee, a staunch supporter of Trump, threw his weight behind the president during the debate titled, “Pulse of the People — Trump Voters One Year After Election.”

When the host, Alisyn Camerota, questioned the panel about ties between the billionaire real estate tycoon’s campaign and Moscow, Lee said he voted for Trump because of his vow to “drain the swamp” in Washington.

“The swamp is horrible, and Trump is there, he’s there for the small guy, he’s there for people like myself,” he said.

When asked what he considers the swamp if not the rich millionaires and billionaires whom Trump has filled the White House with, Lee said, “For me it’s the mainstream, it’s the elites that look down upon a small guy like myself."

Then he made his boldest assertion yet:

“Let me tell you. If Jesus Christ gets down off the cross and told me Trump is with Russia, I would tell him, ‘Hold on a second, I need to check with the president if it’s true,” Lee declared.

When Camerota asked Lee why he trusted the president so much, the business owner said, “I believe in him. He’s a good man. He has taken so much shots for us ... It’s based on everything he’s been doing. He’s been winning.”

Trump has been bombarded with allegations that officials in his election campaign had reached out to Russia so that they can dig up some dirt on his former Democratic rival Hillary Clinton. The pressure on Trump over his alleged links to Putin has worsened since campaign member George Papadopoulos admitted he lied during an investigation into Russian links.

Despite these damning facts, many of Trump’s supporters have turned a blind eye and still have not stopped supporting the president.

What is America coming to?

