Trump Aide Thinks Mueller's Grand Jury Was Too Black

“The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally. Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley.”

President Donald Trump and his aides have been highly critical of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation into alleged Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. elections.

So much so that they have accused Mueller of launching a coup and have also said that he unlawfully obtained thousands of emails.

In their latest move, Trump allies are now claiming that Mueller’s federal grand jury had too many black people and it looked like the juror were from “a Black Lives Matters rally.”

The witness who requested to be anonymous said that 11 out 20 jurors were African-Americans and two of the jurors were wearing “peace T-shirts.”

“The grand jury room looks like a Bernie Sanders rally. Maybe they found these jurors in central casting, or at a Black Lives Matter rally in Berkeley. There was only one white male in the room, and he was a prosecutor,” said a source while talking to New York Post’s Page Six.

The Trump associate also stressed on the fact the jury needed more white people because “that room isn’t a room where POTUS gets a fair shake.”

As Mueller is making advancements in the case, the nervousness of Trump camp is evident. The recent claim also adds to the growing friction between the president’s supporters and the special counsel.

In October, the special counsel indicted former Trump campaign chair Paul Manafort and longtime Republican operative Rick Gates with 12 charges ranging from money laundering to acting as unregistered agents of Ukraine’s former pro-Russian government.

Both of them pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Days before Manafort’s indictment, another former Trump adviser, George Papadopoulos, pleaded guilty for lying to the FBI. His guilty plea was “sealed” or invisible to the general public, at the time.

The indictments added to Trump and his aides’ nervousness because soon after the move, three Republican U.S. lawmakers called for Mueller to resign as special counsel and accused him of conflict of interest.

Trump himself has also called the Russia probe a “witch hunt” by the Democrats.

“The Dems are using this terrible (and bad for our country) Witch Hunt for evil politics, but the R’s are now fighting back like never before,” he tweeted in October. “There is so much GUILT by Democrats/Clinton, and now the facts are pouring out. DO SOMETHING!”

A Democrat on the House Judiciary committee predicted more people will be indicted in the probe this year. With that coming, who knows what the Republicans might bring forward.

