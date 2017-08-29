Trump Supporters In Pittsburgh Realize Trump Is 'Crazy,' 'Disastrous'

“His learning curve has been a little disappointing, meaning he hasn’t caught on like everyone has said here, ‘If he did this, he’d be OK,’” lamented a Trump supporter.

It appears a lot of Trump supporters are finally realizing that they voted for a liar.

Better late than never.

Emory University commissioned a 12-people focus group in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, to ask them how they felt about the situation in the country under President Donald Trump.

The group included five people who voted for Mr. Trump, six who voted for Hillary Clinton and one who voted for Jill Stein, the Green Party candidate.

The participants mostly slammed the president and Vice President Mike Pence during the session.

Three people called Pence a “puppet” while others used phrases like “waiting in the wings,” some supporters still thought of him being “quiet” and “reasonable.”

Many group participants, including Trump supporters expressed dissatisfaction with the Trump administration.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, House Speaker Paul Ryan and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, were all graded with C’s, and even F’s with the voters complaining about nothing being done.

Trump had won Pennsylvania last year by a whopping 44,000 votes, he became the first Republican to carry the state since 1988.

He referenced this massive support in the Steel City earlier this year at the White House, claiming he pulled out of the international climate accord on behalf of the voters of Pittsburgh, "I was elected to represent the citizens of Pittsburgh, not Paris."

Read More Pittsburgh Cries Foul Over Trump Using Its Name To Ditch Paris Accord

The reaction from Trump supporters was noteworthy.

For Brian Rush, a registered Republican, the business mogul wasn’t his first choice, however, he went ahead and voted for him because of his discontent with “the status quo in the government,” but now he thinks his choice is letting him down.

"I look at a president to be presidential, someone who is calm, focused. Ronald Reagan came in as an actor, but he goes down as one of our better presidents. He came in not as a politician. In some aspects, [Trump is] almost turning into a politician in a different way, saying things he thinks his base wants to hear. He's let me down," he lamented.

Republican voter Russell Stit also had doubts about the president. He mentioned how once he was a big supporter of the "make America great again" message, but is now confused as to where Trump plans to go with it.

"I guess I question what he's trying to do," he said. "I don't fully understand it. The philosophy, give the guy a chance, is only the first 200 days to try to right the ship."

Peter Hart, a veteran Democratic pollster, expressed how Trump lives in naivety when bragging about the support he has.

“What has taken my breath away in this conversation is Donald Trump tells us the base is with him, that he has his core supporters. Well, I’m looking at a half a dozen of you, and I haven’t heard any defense of Donald Trump,” he said.

Hart then asked those who still supported the president to give an explanation.

“I traditionally am in the ‘give the guy a chance’” group, said a Trump supporting construction worker, David Turner. “His learning curve has been a little disappointing, meaning he hasn’t caught on like everyone has said here, ‘If he did this, he’d be OK.’”

The reactions are not surprising. After all, who would want to still support a president who is so inconsiderate he didn’t even visit a single Hurricane Harvey victim while visiting flood-ravaged Texas?

Read More Trump Pardoned Joe Arpaio During Hurricane To Boost His TV Ratings

Thumbnail/ Banner Credits: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque