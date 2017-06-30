Trump Supporter Vandalizes School With Fake ‘Liberal Hate Speech’

The Trump supporter reportedly told investigators he “had the dumb idea to vandalize the school with what would seem to be liberal hate speech.”

An enthusiastic supporter of President Donald Trump took things a little too far to frame what he called the “White House detractors” – or in other words, the liberals.

Steven Marks was charged with criminal disobedience and disturbance of public peace after a “false flag” effort to harm the reputation of liberals.

The term “False flag operations” was originally referred to covert naval warfare, but has since been used to refer any effort that is designed to mislead observers into believing certain activities were conducted by the enemies.

The 32-year-old from West Hartford, Connecticut, reportedly scribbled “swear words” on the playground equipment of Morley Elementary School.

Principal Ryan Cleary contacted police after discovering the vandalism at the school.

Phrases like, “Kill Trump,” “Left is the best,” “Bernie Sanders 2020” and “Death to Trump” were reportedly written on a sign in the playground.

Police discovered a surveillance video of a balding white male with a Red Sox t-shirt painting the signs. After viewing himself on local TV, Marks turned himself in.

It was discovered later that Marks was in fact a Trump supporter who planned to frame the commander-in-chief’s political detractors.

Marks reportedly told investigators he “had the dumb idea to vandalize the school with what would seem to be liberal hate speech.” He also allegedly informed the police his crime was, “out of anger towards liberals and they are breaking major laws everyday and being disrespectful towards our government.”

However, after being arrested, Trump’s avid supporter changed his stance and apologized.

“On the record, I want to say I’m sorry,” Marks said in an interview. “It was a stupid decision. I hope nobody wants to do the same because it’s wrong.”

He was released on bail. Hartford Community Court judge Tammy Geathers said Steven Marks was to stay off the Bretton Road school property.

Marks is supposed to appear in court on Aug. 2.