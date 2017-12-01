Racist Trump Supporters Call 5-Year-Old Child A 'Terrorist'

“You called my 5-year-old cousin a terrorist,” says the Palestinian-American woman. "Looks like one," the man responds.

Twitter do your thing. Identify these people they were calling my 5 year old cousin a terrorist. Thanks pic.twitter.com/gCQuvCXzZD — Rania (@ryasinn) December 11, 2017

In yet another pathetic display of racism and Islamophobia by people who identify as supporters of President Donald Trump allegedly called a five-year-old girl a "terrorist."

In a shocking video, which has taken social media by storm, three (grown-up) Trump supporters, can be seen confronting a little girl, who is holding a "Dump Trump" sign outside a rally in Los Angeles, California.

“You called my 5-year-old cousin a terrorist,” a woman, accompanying the little girl, can be heard saying in the clip. The woman has been identified as a Palestinian-American named Rawan.

“Looks like one,” responds the man, who has been identified as Johnny Turano. “It doesn’t matter what age you are.”

“You’re calling a 5-year-old a terrorist,” Rawan points out.

"But this is America, we can say whatever we want,” interjects Turano’s daughter, Bianca, who is wearing a pink "Donald Trump: Make America Great Again” T-shirt. “Freedom of speech," she adds.

The argument further escalates as the girl goes on to accuse the woman, the little girl and a teenage boy with them, of being terrorists.

“You guys are terrorists, get out of here,” Bianca says. “If you hate America so much leave,” she added.

“I don’t hate America — I just hate [inaudible] f***s like you,” yells the boy with Rawan.

The Raw Story found Turano goes by the nickname “Based Spartan." Ironically, he previously described alt-left protesters as “cowards”, before distancing himself from the hate movement, according to a July Vanguard report.

Banner / Thumbnail : BRYAN WOOLSTON / REUTERS