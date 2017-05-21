Trump Fanatics Create Database of Anti-Trump Activists’ Personal Info

The document reportedly includes names, phone numbers, addresses, social media accounts and employment information of thousands of anti-Trump protesters.

President Donald Trump’s supporters are notorious for their violent behavior and white nationalist rhetoric. During the election campaign, they frequently made headlines for attacking people of color in their rallies, harassing journalists, or tormenting those who dared to raise their voice against the business mogul’s fascism.

That mentality did not change even after Trump won the presidency. In fact, it seemingly empowered them, emboldening them to continue harassing minority communities and those who followed a religion different to Christianity, setting off a wave of hate crimes across the country.

Following the election, these far-right activists also staged a number of rallies, which later turned violent, to demonstrate their support for the president. Prominent leaders of the alt-right movement aka the white supremacists also drew attention by chanting Nazi-era slogans and holding events that reminded most of the Ku Klux Klan.

Now, some Trump supporters seem to have reached new levels of hostility.

According to the BuzzFeed News, fans of the president have crowdsourced a database of names, contact numbers, home addresses, social media accounts and employment information of thousands of people who oppose Trump – particularly those who signed an anti-Trump petition earlier this year.

Some entries even include rough details such as probable age, ethnicity, religion, and sexual orientation.

A user named kanuke7 recently posted the information on pastebin, a website that allows people to store text online for a set period, and shared the link on a chat room called Centipede Central on the Discord server, which is a Slack-like service for the gaming community.

The members of infamous /r/The_Donald subreddit apparently own the Centipede Central.

“The document appears to be incomplete, but it has guidelines for how to add to it. It also makes a point of attempting to identify the religious affiliation and sexual orientations of people listed,” reported BuzzFeed. “It also comes with instructions on how to find and compile information on people. The process is called doxing.”

The website tracked the origin of the document, which was later removed from pastebin remain unverified, to a series of threads on 4chan and 8chan boards from months ago. However, that list only included the first and last names of those who signed a Refuse Facsim.org petition against the Trump administration.

Apart from the fact that trolls could use this information to harass anti-Trump activists – or people who simply get caught in the middle for having the same name – these details can potentially be used in cases of identity theft.