Trump Supporter Killed Father For Calling Him A Nazi

YouTube Trumpkin and Former Milo Intern Lane Davis Kills His Own Dad for Calling Him a Nazi https://t.co/pevK8fgiOE pic.twitter.com/6XRoaNVPp0 — Tell It Like It Is! (@Jeres_Rant) October 26, 2017

In July, a 33-year-old man in Washington killed his own father for allegedly calling him a Nazi. It has now emerged that the man is a supporter of President Donald Trump and a former intern for Milo Yiannopoulos, a self-proclaimed provocateur and former senior editor of the Breitbart News website.

Lane Davis is a pro-Donald Trump Reditter, YouTuber, rapper and conspiracy theorist. He got into altercations with his parents very often but little did they know that their violent son would soon end up taking his own father’s life.

That unfortunate day, the parents, Catherine and Charles Davis, were so tired of Lane’s outbursts that his father told him off and asked him to leave. His parents’ attitude irritated Lane even more and he chased them around the house.

When the father spotted that the argument was an unusual one, he began recording it.

The brawl escalated to the point that Davis spat on his father’s face and shouted that he wasn’t threatening to kill them, but “pedophiles who were taking over the country.” Once Davis got out of control, his mother called 911 for help.

“He’s not physically threatening us or anything. He just gets out of control and he’s ranting about stuff from the internet. He’s mad about something on the internet about leftist pedophiles and he thinks we’re leftist and he’s calling us pedophiles. And I don’t know what all,” she told the dispatcher.

She further added, “He just lives on the internet and he gets really worked up about everything that’s going on. He needs an intervention of some kind here.”

Catherine was told police was on their way.

Davis somehow got to know about his mother’s call to 911 and assumed that his parents wanted to send him to prison.

“So, you are going to send me to prison? My life is over,” Davis can be heard in the recording.

His father can then be heard saying, “Leave the knife alone.”

Moments later, an out-of-breath Catherine called 911 again and said, “He stabbed him.”

When police arrived at the scene, they saw Charles drenched in blood, stabbed in the chest and back. Davis also stood there, his arms up in the air.

After being arrested, Davis told detectives that the argument began when they started discussing “whether toddlers could consent to sex or not.” He also said during the discussion, his father called him a Nazi and a racist.

Lane is now held on $1 million bail and he has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder. His trial is set to begin in January.

The 33-year-old has a long, prolific history online.

On his YouTube channel, he has posted a 3-hour long video on Gamergate, controversy concerns issues of sexism and progressivism in video game culture.

He also posted original pro-Trump raps. One of them included verses like, “Finger on the trigger. Trump might use a nuke, boy” and “F*** that globalism, motherf***** a TPP Open border b******, better learn your enemies.”

Davis also spread popular alt-right conspiracy theories about child sex rings run by Hilary Clinton. He later started working for Yiannopoulos, who was senior editor at Brietbart at that time, and signed in as a research intern and ghostwriter.

After quitting Brietbart, Davis started working for TheRalphRetort.com, a white supremacist website. . Before the incident took place, Davis’ content was published regularly on the platform. However, after the killing, the website distanced itself from Him.

All his articles from the site were pulled down with a note that read, “As for Seattle4Truth, we’ll be working to erase him from this website in the coming days. I don’t care how big his contribution was. A guy that would murder his own father in cold blood doesn’t deserve to be read. No matter how accurate he was in the past, he ended his usefulness to this world when he ended his dad’s life.”

Deleting Davis’ content from their platform doesn’t erase the fact that these websites spread hate and peddle mindsets that promote and inspire people to commit a crime that horrendous. These right-wing websites and platform radicalize people to an extent that they are unable to think beyond their own hate.

Lane Davis didn't go totally insane by himself. He was radicalized - fed poison by the likes of Breitbart, InfoWars and Fox News. — Adam (@Ryegeleye) October 26, 2017

You alt right guys played with fire, toying with emotions of fringe basement dwellers like #LaneDavis & this is result. He murdered his dad — Astorix ?????????? (@Astorix23) October 25, 2017

Lane Davis told detectives that the fight had started over “whether toddlers could consent to sex or not,”

Where have I heard that before? — ArtMart (@ArtDMart3) October 25, 2017

