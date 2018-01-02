© Louis Nastro/Reuters

Trump Takes Credit For Airline Safety He Had Nothing To Do With

Chris Walker
The president on Tuesday took credit for his "strict" rules he said led to zero deaths in commercial airlines. Twitter users pointed out his flawed thinking.

Donald Trump speaks while holding his left hand suspended in the air.

Users on social media are taking President Donald Trump to task for suggesting that he was responsible for zero commercial airline crashes in the entirety of 2017.

Trump made the comments on his Twitter account on Tuesday, suggesting that it was his “very strict” policies regarding commercial aviation that resulted in the safe year of flight.

Yet that runs counter to the general trend that has occurred over the years prior to Trump’s tenure in office. No one died on a commercial flight in 2016, for example. In fact, there hasn’t been a death on a certified commercial passenger flight since 2009.

Twitter users were quick to point out Trump’s ego was making a claim that he couldn’t back up.

Taking credit for things he hasn’t actually warranted praise for is not new ground for Trump. He has frequently taken credit for the rebounding U.S. economy, even though he largely inherited it from his predecessor, former President Barack Obama.

Yet his claims on airline safety are just absurd. He says that he’s responsible for safety due to his “strict” policies — which aren’t many, and include rescinding a rule requiring companies to disclose baggage fees.

What’s more, Trump may still have to give Obama credit for airline safety, too, at least more than he can give himself. For all of 2017, the Federal Aviation Administration head was an appointment made by the former president that Trump had not yet replaced.

The president is seeking to shower himself with praises because he doesn’t hear enough of them from the media or the American people he wishes would give them to him. The problem is, Trump isn’t typically deserving of any praise he ends up bestowing onto himself.

He simply hasn’t done anything to warrant them, and until he does, Trump shouldn’t take credit for other people's successes — in this case, the airlines, aviation control handlers, pilots, co-pilots, and crew members who all helped ensure the air was a safe place to travel this past year.

