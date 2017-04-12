Trump And His Team Have A Long History Of Anti-Semitism

Sean Spicer just humanized Adolf Hitler, but this isn’t the first time a Trump team member has passed anti-Semite or neo-Nazi comments.

White House Press Secretary, Sean Spicer has come under fire after he made a statement favorably comparing Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad to Adolf Hitler.

“You know you had someone as despicable as Hitler who didn’t even sink to the, to the, to using chemical weapons,” he said.

He later apologized saying “it was a mistake to do that.” But one could accept the apology this was the first time President Donald Trump or a member of his team had made anti-Semitic or neo-Nazi remarks. However, the POTUS and his supporters have a long history of such acts.

On Holocaust Remembrance Day, the White House issued a statement that did not even mention the Jewish people. “It is with a heavy heart and somber mind that we remember and honor the victims and survivors, heroes of the holocaust. It is impossible to fully fathom the depravity and horror inflict on innocent people by Nazi terror.”

Soon after Trump’s election as President, attacks on Jewish centers and schools increased. However, he apparently blamed Jews for the attacks, saying they were behind the waves of threats taking place.

He also once refused to entertain a Jewish reporter’s question about the threats during a press conference.

“Bomb threats have been made against Jewish centers all across the country in the last couple of weeks. There are people who are committing anti-Semitic acts threatening to,” said the reporter.

“You see, he said, he was going to ask a very simple and easy question, and it’s not, it’s not, not a simple question, not a fair question. Okay, sit down, I understand the rest of your question,” replied Trump shutting the Jewish man out.

Interestingly, the business mogul also often re-tweeted openly racist and anti-Semitic Twitter users during his candidacy.

Around the same time he referred to Hillary Clinton as America’s “Angela Merkel”,a line that can be found on white supremacist forums like the neo-Nazi site Stormfront .The now U.S. president also used an anti-Semitic meme, overlaying a picture of Clinton with a star of David emblazoned with “most corrupt candidate ever” . On many instances, Trump has refused to condemn clear instances of anti-Semitism and endorsed white supremacists such as Steve Bannon and Sebastian Gorka.

People on Twitter have accused Trump and his team of being owned and controlled by Nazi groups.

