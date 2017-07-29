Trump Whines He Can't Pass Bills Then Brags About How Many He's Passed

Just moments after complaining about the filibuster rule hindering bills from being passed, President Trump bragged about how many bills he has passed.

We are officially convinced that President Donald Trump has no idea what’s going on in Washington D.C.

Despite being the commander-in-chief, residing in the White House, and single-handedly turning democracy into a joke, he still manages to be totally oblivious.

Read More Alec Baldwin Returns As Trump To Say Goodbye To Grim Reaper Bannon

For instance, Friday morning Trump took to Twitter to complain that “few bills will be passed” if the filibuster rule remains in place while simultaneously bragging that “few, if any administrations” have passed as many bills as his.

His contradictory tweets were shared just 11 minutes apart:

If Senate Republicans don't get rid of the Filibuster Rule and go to a 51% majority, few bills will be passed. 8 Dems control the Senate! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

Few, if any, Administrations have done more in just 7 months than the Trump A. Bills passed, regulations killed, border, military, ISIS, SC! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2017

So which one is it, Trump?

Is the Filibuster rule hindering bills from being passed or is your cunning administration just so brilliant that you’re able to pass bills despite the stringent regulation?

If the latter is the case; then why are you even complaining about it if it isn't actually affecting how many bills your administration gets passed?

The fact that it took just 11 minutes for Trump to, apparently, forget his initial criticisms and post something totally contradictory may speak to the many speculations surrounding his mental health.

Read More Twitter Drags Trump For Retweeting Meme Of Him ‘Eclipsing’ Obama

Banner/Thumbnail Photo Credit: Reuters, Yuri Gripas