Trump Goes On Mad Twitter Rant Right After Landing On US Soil

Trump just tweeted about a whole lot of random stuff in Twitter rant, including how “angry” Theresa May was with him and how angry he was at the “fake news” media

Free from his trip to the Middle East, Brussels and Italy, President Donald Trump is back to his favorite pastime: taking to Twitter to blast out against any perceived injustices done him.

His very first tweet was about the “success” about his overall overseas venture — quite a big statement considering the fact that German Chancellor Angela Merkel had been giving signals about the futility of Europe relying on the United States as president while Trump remains in charge.

Just returned from Europe. Trip was a great success for America. Hard work but big results! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Trump also congratulated the U.S. Representative for Montana's at-large congressional district, Greg Gianforte, over his victory in the special election, but sounded off about his news coverage.

Big win in Montana for Republicans! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Does anyone notice how the Montana Congressional race was such a big deal to Dems & Fake News until the Republican won? V was poorly covered — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

The president bashed the media for not adequately covering the win, yet, made no mention of the fact that the Gianforte, just a day before the elections, had body-slammed a reporter and gotten a misdemeanor assault charge for it.

Trump also explained how the British Prime Minister Theresa May was “angry” at him for disclosing information about the Manchester attack investigation.

British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the U.K. gave to U.S. about Manchester was leaked. Gave me full details! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

The prime minister raised concerns with Trump at the NATO summit in Brussels explaining to him that intelligence shared between the two countries must remain confidential until such time as both parties see fit to release it. However, it seems Trump is even determined to alienate the U.S.’s closest ally.

Of course, the president did not end his rant without a few words for the “fake news” media as well and without pointing to any specific reports, said that much of the “leaks” coming from the White House were simply not true.

It is my opinion that many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Whenever you see the words 'sources say' in the fake news media, and they don't mention names.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

The comments came after news organizations reported that Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, had proposed a secret back channel between Trump’s transition team and Russia during a December meeting with Sergey Kislyak, the Kremlin’s Ambassador to the United States.

The president also criticized the media’s use of anonymous sources which he claimed do not even exist.

"#FakeNews is the enemy!" he said.

....it is very possible that those sources don't exist but are made up by fake news writers. #FakeNews is the enemy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

The POTUS also suggested the federal government spend more money to improve the health care system. However, he did not say how he would pay for it and considering the trillions in budget cut, it’s anybody’s guess how he would make it become a reality.

I suggest that we add more dollars to Healthcare and make it the best anywhere. ObamaCare is dead - the Republicans will do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017

Trump also made a false claim about the “massive tax cuts/reform” stating it was “well ahead” of schedule. But previously, Trump promised that the policy would come in within his first 100 days in the White House. It is now 130 days into his term, which means the tax proposal is actually a whole month behind the promised “schedule.”

The massive TAX CUTS/REFORM that I have submitted is moving along in the process very well, actually ahead of schedule. Big benefits to all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

Understandably, netizens found his bombardment of tweets hilarious, which led Trump to another one of his tantrums.

The Fake News Media works hard at disparaging & demeaning my use of social media because they don't want America to hear the real story! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 29, 2017

However, the internet is not backing down.

@realDonaldTrump Is the real story ... the size of your crowds? pic.twitter.com/pMo1JouaoY — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Is the real story ... your ability to hire top talent? pic.twitter.com/ixmgOrmcVV — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Is the real story ... how you've never even heard of Putin? pic.twitter.com/9U2iHL8sZg — Rob Szczerba (@RJSzczerba) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump The "real story" about one of the slimmest electoral college victories in history and loss of popular vote https://t.co/Xn1ZM1zaUS — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Or the "real story" about how leakers are both made up by the Fake News and need to be found because they leaked classified information pic.twitter.com/PXnyuSdxvB — Robert Maguire (@RobertMaguire_) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump No one's talking to you now that you're home? Lonely holiday?

What's it like to be leader of the free world and still so very empty inside? — Amanda Guinzburg (@Guinz) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Nah, I think people disparage your use of social media for other reasons, such as the sense god gave goats? Let me talk you through it. — Kevin (@TheKevinDent) May 29, 2017

@realDonaldTrump Ok so once upon a time there was a leader of a great nation who wasn't actually an embarrassment, several once upon a times actually. — Kevin (@TheKevinDent) May 29, 2017