Trump Wages A War Of Words With North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un

“Does this guy have anything better to do with his life?” Trump mocked Kim Jong-un’s latest missile launch on Twitter.

President Donald Trump slammed Kim Jong-un on his favorite platform, Twitter, after the North Korean leader ordered a ballistic missile launch near Japan.

North Korea has just launched another missile. Does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

....and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 4, 2017

North Korea said it successfully tested a new intercontinental ballistic missile under the supervision of the Korean leader and it was capable of hitting anywhere in the world, including the United States.

According to the hermit kingdom’s state television, the Hwasong-14 missile reached an altitude of 2,802 km (1,741 miles) and hit its target precisely after flying for 39 minutes.

After the launch, North Korean state TV stated, “We can end America’s nuclear threat and bring peace to the Korean peninsula.”

At such a crucial time, the U.S. commander-in-chief’s (read: Twitter-in-chief) non-presidential response was uncalled for. His previous statements against North Korea have heightened fears of further hostility between the two countries.

Trump also suggested Japan and South Korea, which are already within range of North Korea’s conventional weapons, were running out of patience with North Korea’s unpredictability.

Yes, the leader of the free world, who spends most of his time, on golf-courses and on Twitter threatening “fake media,” just suggested the North Korean leader to use his time wisely.



Dave Weasel, writer and comedian noted Trump was spending he Fourth of July celebrations at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, when he lashed out at Kim with his Twitter rant. He, too, had a suggestion for the president.

Focus on making sure we are safe instead of mocking him. — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) July 4, 2017

Taunting a foreign dictator with his finger on the missiles from your twitter account on a golf course. Real presidential. — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) July 4, 2017

However, Trump, is not particularly known for using his common sense or empathy. He was criticized earlier for spending time with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at a terrace in Mar-a-Lago, after North Korea test-fired its ballistic fire in to the Sea of Japan to display its military prowess to one of the strongest U.S. allies. Both the leaders reportedly discussed the important crisis at Trump's resort in front of several other diners and hotel staff.

The latest North Korean attack comes after South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Trump discussed to bring Pyongyang's nuclear and missile programs under control. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said the missile flew “for about 40 minutes” – an unusually long flight time.

“This launch of a ballistic missile can never be tolerated, and Japan strongly protested to North Korea and condemned it,” he mentioned.

Former State Department official, Laura Rosenberger, explained Trump picking a fight with a nuclear-armed dictator over social media could literally get the country in a state of war.

Picking a twitter fight with a nuclear-armed dictator is not wise – this is not reality TV anymore. 12/ — Laura Rosenberger (@rosenbergerlm) July 4, 2017

Trump is playing with fire here – nuclear fire. He could literally get us in to a war with his tweets. 13/ — Laura Rosenberger (@rosenbergerlm) July 4, 2017

Time to drop the pretense that his tweets can ever be considered anything other than official statements. 14/ — Laura Rosenberger (@rosenbergerlm) July 4, 2017