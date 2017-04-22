Homeland Security Chief Can’t Save Americans From Homegrown Terrorists

The secretary of the Department of Homeland Security appeared clueless when asked to address the “most common” threat of domestic terrorism faced by the country.

President Donald Trump reportedly pressed congressional Republicans for funds to start its grandest campaign promise of building a U.S.-Mexico border wall.

Trump asked Congress to appropriate $1.4 billion as part of a spending bill which must be passed by April 28 to avoid a government shutdown. However, according to the Wall Street Journal, none of the lawmaker of either party representing Border States offered support of the spending plan.

Some lawmakers are of the view that funds to secure the southern U.S. border could be better spent on technology improvements.

According to many experts, the wall would cost $21.6 billion and take 3½ years to construct. Without giving any specific details or explaining his game plan, the billionaire mogul spent a better part of his campaign telling his fans that once elected, he would not only build a huge concrete wall with a big gate so that people could only come in legally, but that he would make Mexico pay for it.

In reality, it’s the American taxpayers who are going to pay for the wall eventually.

Trump also refuses to believe there is a bigger problem of homegrown terrorism at hand. His team is equally delusional.

When the Department of Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly was asked to address the most common threat of domestic terrorism in the country following the Paris attack, his answer was “I don’t know”.

Kelly was advocating for Congress to fund the wall along the Mexican border in an interview when he was caught clueless.

“Is there anything in the Paris attack that sends any lessons about U.S. policy or policy that should be put in place?” asked host John Dickerson.

“There are so many aspects of this terrorist thing,” Kelly answered. “Obviously you’ve got the homegrown terrorists. I don’t know how to stop that. I don’t know how to detect that.”

The security secretary later mentioned domestic terror seemed like kind of a “big problem.”

“It is a big problem,” he said. “It is — you know, depending on where you sit is where you stand on this — it is a big threat. Is it the number one threat? I think it’s the most common threat.”

In another interview, when asked why nine members of the house and eight senators disconnected themselves from the spending bill, he said it was politics.

It was not.

Hopefully these new developments will result in the suspension of this preposterous plan, because terrorism does not equal to illegal immigrants.

As for Trump, the fantasy still prevails.