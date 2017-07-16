© Reuters, Kelvin Kuo

President Trump Manages To Make US Women's Open All About Himself

by
editors
“Thank you to all of the supporters, who far out-numbered the protesters, yesterday at the Women's U.S. Open. Very cool!” Trump tweeted.

As golfers competed at the 2017 U.S. Women's Open, President Donald Trump, who was in attendance, couldn’t help but make the event all about himself.

Instead of applauding the players, Trump patted himself on the back in a tweet for having more supporters than protesters at the tournament being held at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

 

Reports, however, suggest otherwise. “Your pooler has not witnessed the protests because they are taking place away from the entrance through which the press vans entered,” explained Andrew Restuccia of Politico.  

Nearly a dozen members of SOMA Action, a six-month-old group from South Orange and Maplewood, arrived wearing shirts saying "Dump sexist Trump." However, after seeing they might cause a distraction for the golfers, the protesters rerouted to a concession stand up the road.

"We're here because it is not normal for the president of the United States to also be the head of a giant corporation and profit off his business entities," said one SOMA member, who wanted to stay anonymous. "He did not release his tax returns, which is not transparent and is not fair to the people of the United States."

Some Trump supporters questioned the protesters and taunted them. They even criticized reporters for giving them any coverage.

A security officer, who appeared bothered by the protest, walked in front of the women to make it difficult for them to shoot any videos or take pictures of the demonstration. However, there was no reaction from the 1 p.m. lunchtime crowd to the protest, which lasted for less than five minutes. 

Anti Trump demonstrators protest

The protesters left of their own accord.

Meanwhile, at the golf course, a very visibly uninterested first lady Melania Trump, first daughter Ivanka and Eric Trump, along with his pregnant wife, Lara, joined in.

President Donald Trump

South Korean golfer Sung Hyun Park won the U.S. Women's Open Golf tournament.

US Womens Open Championship trophy

 She was later praised by the Trumps.

 

 

 

What is pertinent to note is how Trump is now measuring his success on a protester to supporter ratio.

 

 

 

 

 

According to a new ABC News/Washington Post poll, just 36 percent of Americans approve of Trump’s job performance. This is the lowest six-month approval rating of any president in polls dating back 70 years.

