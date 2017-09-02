Trump Took A Fake Empathy Trip To Houston And ‘Saw A Lot Of Happiness’

The president posed for selfies, played with little kids, bragged about his supposedly big hands and told the hurricane survivors to have a “good time.”

After his first trip to Hurricane Harvey survivors in Texas turned out to be a disaster, President Donald Trump returned to the flood-ravaged state for the second time in less than a week and decided to take a much different approach compared to the last time, when he had just addressed the evacuees and bragged about the “crowd size” and the “turnout.”

This time around, the president and the first lady, Melania Trump, actually had some semblance of one-on-one meetings with the survivors of the hurricane, one of the worst to ever hit Texas.

The POTUS and his entourage visited one of Houston’s designated emergency refuge areas, where he kissed young children, passed out meals, smiled brightly for selfies, shook hands with the people affected by the floods and talked to them about the rescue operations and relief aid.

While the actions may have seemed a tad presidential, it was Trump’s words that proved how little he really cares about the people who lost their homes and belonging – and even loved ones – to the natural calamity.

Kick starting his fake empathy trip, the commander-in-chief began with praising the recovery efforts.

Read More This Republican Thinks Hurricane Harvey Victims Need Prayers, Not Aid

“The water’s disappearing. We knew we have a long way to go, but the water’s disappearing,” he began. “It’s a long term. We’re talking about, they say two years, three years, but I think that because this is Texas you’ll probably do it in six months!”

Trump and his wife were also pictured wearing disposable gloves as they served foods to the survivors. The former reality TV star also playfully sparred with a kid holding a plastic sword and was seen sitting with little children as they played board games.

“The message is that things are working out well,” the president told a gaggle of reporters, his words sounding bizarre in the context of what the disastrous floods. “Really, I think people appreciate what’s been done. It’s been done very efficiently, very well, and that’s what we want. We’re very happy with the way everything is going.”

He then went on to express how people living in the shelter seemed “happy.”

“They were just happy. We saw a lot of happiness,” Trump asserted. “It’s been really nice. It’s been a wonderful thing. As tough as this was, it’s been a wonderful thing, I think, even for the country to watch it and for the world to watch. It’s been beautiful.”

As if that wasn’t bizarre and inappropriate enough, Trump then shouted “Have a good time, everybody!” in the convention hall full of people, who had to leave all their possessions behind in order to survive.

Speaking of the children displaced by the storm, the president said,“They’re doing great.”

Earlier, while preparing to hand out meals to the families in the center, Trump paused to bring up his second favorite topic of conversation beside the crowd size at his inauguration.

“My hands are too big!” he declared to the camera, while slipping on the sanitary plastic gloves he believed were too small for his hands.

Thumbnail/Banner: Reuters, Kevin Lamarque