Trump WH ‘Suppressed’ Report Proving Refugees Help The Economy

Claiming the report's conclusion was "politically motivated," the President Donald Trump administration cherry-picked the information on which to base its refugee policy.

It’s not news that President Donald Trump has made the lives of refugees much more difficult. But what has just been announced is that his administration may have tweaked a study showing economic benefits of letting refugees into the United States just so it would fit its agenda.

According to The New York Times, a study commissioned from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) that showed that refugees brought $63 billion in economic benefits to the country was effectively suppressed.

“Overall,” the study concluded, “this report estimated that the net fiscal impact of refugees was positive over the 10-year period, at $63 billion.”

But instead of allowing the draft report’s conclusion highlighting that refugees contributed more in revenue than what the government spent to help them between 2005 and 2014, the Trump administration allegedly included only the cost details in the report’s final version.

Claiming the report's original conclusions were illegitimate because they were politically motivated, the administration simply cherry-picked what portions of the study they would rely on. As a result, the final report showed that refugees were more costly to taxpayers per person than U.S. citizens who rely on welfare.

This suppression of important information from the report was allegedly led by Trump’s Senior Policy Adviser Stephen Miller. The same Miller whose history of unsavory behavior around immigrants shows that he really shouldn’t be in charge of immigration policy.

Still, The New York Times reported, it wasn’t clear who made the final decision to slash important information regarding how much money refugees bring into the economy.

The president, who capped the number of refugees allowed into America to 50,000 thanks to his travel ban, is expected to decide how many refugees will be allowed to enter in 2018 in October. Something tells us that, when the time has come for Trump to make up his mind, the revelations regarding the report’s actual conclusions will be completely ignored.

