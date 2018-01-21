Trump Campaign Releases Ad Calling Democrats ‘Complicit’ In Murder

“Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” says the ad produced by Trump’s reelection campaign.

Amid a federal government shutdown that is hurting thousands of federal employees and putting a massive strain on the economy, President Donald Trump’s official reelection campaign thought it would be a good idea to release an inflammatory ad calling Democrats “complicit” in murders committed by undocumented immigrants

The 30-second ad highlighted Luis Bracamontes, an undocumented Mexican immigrant charged with killing two California deputies in 2014. The footage showed him launching into an expletive-filled rant in courtroom before branding him “pure evil.” The shot then cut to Trump while listing off his campaign agenda: build the wall, deport immigrants and stop people from entering the country illegally.

That is where it got more disturbing.

“Now Democrats who stand in our way will be complicit in every murder committed by illegal immigrants,” the narrator said, while showing clips of Democratic leaders — including Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi.

“Donald Trump was elected president to build the wall and keep American families safe from evil, illegal immigrants who commit violent crimes against lawful US citizens,” stated Michael Glassner, the executive director of Donald J. Trump for President, Inc.

A small group of bipartisan senators is trying to end the ongoing federal shutdown by negotiating a deal about the future of the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program (DACA) that protects about 700,000 undocumented immigrants who came to the U.S. as children — something that certain White House staffers are reportedly not cooperating on.

Sen. Bernie Sanders called the provocative ad an attempt to “foment hatred” and said “it is really unbelievable and so sad for our country that we have a president of the United States who says such nonsense and such outrageous statements.” In fact, House Speaker Paul Ryan said he didn’t know if the ad was “necessarily productive.”

The White House, though, appears to be a little confused about its stance on the matter.

ON #MTP: "You know that ad was created by an outside group ... it's not done from people working inside the White House," @Marcshort45 says on an ad attacking Democrats which was paid for by Donald J. Trump for President. pic.twitter.com/uHnGqvgGHA — Meet the Press (@MeetThePress) January 21, 2018

The White House’s Legislative Affairs Director Marc Short initially tried to distance the Trump administration from the controversy, claiming the ad was created by an “outside group” completely ignoring the fact the president’s own election was behind it.

However, he later defended it by agreeing with the “data” depicted in the ad — even though white, U.S. born men have killed more people in the United States in past years than foreign born individuals.

“I think it’s helpful to continue to raise awareness of the crisis we have,” Short told NBC’s Chuck Todd.

Calling Democrats murderers or blaming them for the issue won’t end the shutdown, but the Trump administration doesn’t seem too concerned about it.

Thumbnail/Banner Credits: Reuters, Yuri Gripas