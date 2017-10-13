Trump Tells Fallen Troop’s Widow Her Husband ‘Signed Up For It’

“Sarcastically he said: ‘But you know he must have known what he signed up for,’” Rep. Frederica Wilson recounted to NBC6.

.@RepWilson, who rode w/ Sgt. Johnson's widow, said she heard part of call w/ Pres. Trump; "He must've known what he signed up for" @NBC6 pic.twitter.com/Rep6ERrQEb — Michael Spears NBC6 (@MikeSpearsNBC6) October 17, 2017

It seems President Donald Trump finally had the time to call families of soldiers killed during an ambush in Niger, almost two weeks after the incident. But for one widow, it probably would have been better if he had never called at all.

Rep. Frederica Wilson (D-Fla) said Trump’s comments were less consoling and more “insensitive” and “sarcastic.”

The congresswoman was sitting in the car with Myeshia Johnson, the widow of Army Sgt. La David Johnson, 25 —who was one of the four Green Berets to be killed in action — while they waited at the airport for the arrival of Johnson’s body. They were also accompanied by Johnson’s two children, aged two and six.

At around 4:45 p.m., Johnson received a call from the president.

“Sarcastically he said: ‘But you know he must have known what he signed up for,’” Wilson recounted to NBC6. “How could you say that to a grieving widow? I couldn’t believe... and he said it more than once. I said this man has no feelings for anyone. This is a young woman with child who is grieved to her soul.”

“He should have not have said that,” Wilson added to ABC 10, before repeating, “He shouldn’t have said it.”

The widow of Sgt. La David Johnson hugs the casket carrying his remains. He was among 4 killed in #Niger Heartbreaking - God Bless her. pic.twitter.com/6GxLOh0iiJ — ginger maddox (@gingercbsmaddox) October 17, 2017

No one knows better than a military family how heart wrenching it is to send a loved one to battle. Of course, Johnson knew there was a very real possibility she may never see her husband again and Sgt. Johnson knew he might never come home again. But there is absolutely no excuse for the president to put it into words in such a heartless, unfeeling way to a bereaved widow and belittle her suffering.

Considering Trump’s racist rhetoric, one wonders whether he purposefully said the words because the Johnson family was black. Would he have told a white, grieving widow that her “husband signed up for it?”

He definitely did not say it to Carryn, the widow of U.S. Navy SEAL William “Ryan” Owens, when she attended Trump’s address to Congress. Owens’ father had refused to go because of Trump’s bigotry.

The president talks a lot about showing respect to the military (even going as far as calling for NFL players who kneel to be fired) but he is the one who is in desperate need of a charm school. His own record with military families is less than stellar.

Last year, he waged a very personal war with Gold Star parents of Humayun Khan, a Muslim-American soldier who was killed in the war in Iraq in 2004, because he criticized Trump at the Democratic National Convention.

He also mocked a member of his own Republican party, Arizona Sen. John McCain, who was a naval aviator during the Vietnam War. When the senator made a thumbs-down signal against the GOP’s skinny health care bill, Trump mocked the gesture, despite the well known fact McCain couldn’t raise his arms properly because of injuries he received when he was taken captive in Vietnam.

He also threatened John McCain for criticizing the “half-baked nationalism” of the current GOP, stating “At some point I fight back, and it won't be pretty.”

When Trump was asked by a member of the press why he delayed in contacting families of the people who were killed in Niger, Trump was quick to point the finger at his predecessors for not visiting bereaved military families — a claim that was a lie.

When the White House was asked to confirm the recent incident with Johnson’s widow, it replied ambiguously:

“The president’s conversations with the families of American heroes who have made the ultimate sacrifice are private,” an unnamed official said in the statement.

Congresswoman Wilson also said her community was angry about Trump’s comments and called Johnson a hero.

“We don’t have many heroes in our young men in Miami-Dade County, but he was a hero for us,” the congresswoman told host Don Lemon. When asked what her immediate reaction was, she said: “I asked them to give me the phone, because I wanted to speak with him. And I was going to curse him out. That was my reaction... I was livid.”

The president is the last person to disrespect military veterans and their family when he himself dodged his war draft five times. Trump avoided fighting for his country by giving lame excuses, including one involving his “bad feet” — an excuse that was probably a lie because Trump later couldn’t even recall which foot had the alleged bone spur.

Turns out, Trump refused to fight for his country by giving a bunch of excuses, including one involving “bad feet,” despite being a strong 6 feet, 2 inch tall athlete.

Trump received five different deferments during the Vietnam War. Four of them were education-related. One, particularly interesting, was due to this medical reason

When Johnson’s body was returned to Dover Air Base on Oct. 7, Trump was golfing.

