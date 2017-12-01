Trump Vows To Get 'Back To Work' After Christmas, Plays Golf Instead

President Donald Trump returned to his golf club after promising he would “get back to work” after Christmas.

President Donald Trump promised the entire country, he would “get back to work” after Christmas but as usual he didn’t keep his word and hit his golf club instead.

I hope everyone is having a great Christmas, then tomorrow it’s back to work in order to Make America Great Again (which is happening faster than anyone anticipated)! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 25, 2017

While the entire country got back to work, the commander-in-chief left for Trump International Golf Club in Florida the day after Christmas.

Trump’s visit to the golf club marked his 85th day at one of his golf clubs since becoming president and his 111th day at a Trump property.

He wasn’t alone, Georgia Senator David Perdue, as well as PGA tour player Bryson DeChambeau and former pro golfer Dana Quigley, accompanied him according to the White House.

“I’ll be working very hard during that Christmas because we have many things we’re talking about, including North Korea, including a lot of things happening in the Middle East,” Trump told reporters before Christmas.

Last year, during his campaigns, the president made another empty promise, when he claimed he would largely give up the game if were elected president.

“I'm going to be working for you. I'm not going to have time to go play golf. Believe me," Trump said during an August 2016 rally in Virginia.

He lied and he continues to spend most of his time at his golf courses.

The president actively criticized former President Barack Obama for spending too much time on the golf course, he promised to spend less time playing if he were elected president. But the hypocrite president of America has reportedly spent more than 25% of his days as president at his golf clubs.

Thumbnail/Banner Image: Reuters, Jonathan Ernst