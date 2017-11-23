Trump Praises Himself In Thanksgiving Speech To Overseas US Troops

“We’re really winning. We know how to win,” Trump said. “But we have to let you win. They weren’t letting you win before… We’re letting you win.”

President Donald Trump’s Thanksgiving Day speech to the U.S. troops was less about praising their military efforts and more about patting himself on the back. Of course, the commander-in-chief also saw it as a great opportunity to take a jab at his old nemesis.

On Thursday, Trump, who is as usual spending the holidays at his luxury Palm Beach resort Mar-a-Lago aka the “Winter White House,” wished (or at least attempted to) a happy Thanksgiving to the men and women stationed overseas, who are risking their lives against ISIS so people can have stuffed turkey and sweet potatoes in the comforts of their home.

Speaking via a teleconference call with U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, Iraq and elsewhere in Middle East, Trump delivered a few haphazard remarks, the gist of which was, “I am doing great as president.”

“Everybody's talking about the progress you've made in the last few months since I opened it up,” he said in reference to his decision to add more troops to the 16-year long war in Afghanistan. “We opened it up, we said go ahead, we’re going to fight to win. We're not fighting anymore to just walk around, we're fighting to win. And you people, you’ve really turned it around in the past three to four months like nobody’s seen and they are talking about it.”

He didn’t stop there.

“We’re being talked about as an armed forces (sic). We’re really winning. We know how to win,” the president added. “But we have to let you win. They weren’t letting you win before. They were letting you break even. We’re letting you win.”

Trump actually had the nerve to think the U.S. troops were just sitting idly for the last 16 years and only started fighting hard once Trump assumed office.

It seems the president certainly knows how much the U.S. military is sacrificing, considering he evaded being drafted by the military five times, once under the ruse he had bone spurs.

It also seems he knows a lot about military families, as he ended his rant saying they “endure it because they love our country and because they love you. ... Believe me, I know so much about military families.”

Well, Trump certainly is an expert on the subject given he has done everything in his power to disrespect and disregard military families.

Of course, he also could not let the entire speech go by without taking a gibe at former President Barack Obama, by saying the past administration did not let soldiers on the ground do their jobs.

“They say we’ve made more progress against ISIS than they did in years of the previous administration. And that’s because I am letting you do your job,” he told the troops.

The president wrapped up his speech quickly presumably so he could start up on his Thanksgiving menu, which including, stuffed turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy, sweet potatoes with marshmallow, red snapper, Florida stone crab and a huge variety of baked goodies for dessert.

