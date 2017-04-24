As His 100th Day In Office Approaches, Revisit Trump's Worst Decisions

Here are some of the worst decision Donald Trump has made since he assumed office.

President Donald Trump is nearing his 100th day in office and his three-month presidency, so far, has been a rocky road.

Although Trump and his administration are bragging about 37 points accomplished by executive order or memorandum, there are some terrible decisions he has made up till now.

As soon as Trump assumed office, he signed orders advancing the controversial Keystone XL and Dakota Access oil pipelines. From Native Americans to military veterans, hundreds of people have opposed the construction of the pipelines. The water protectors have fiercely defended their roots and their sacred land and water. The $3.7 billion huge oil pipeline will cross four states in the western United States, including Iowa, Illinois, and North and South Dakotas. A part of the project is planned under the Missouri River and locals of the nearby tribal areas, including the Standing Rock Sioux reservation, fear it will contaminate their waterways and land.

The Trump administration also unveiled its replacement plan for the Affordable Care Act. As expected, the bill includes a provision to strip all federal funding for Planned Parenthood, a nonprofit low-income healthcare provider helping millions, which conservatives have rallied to defund for ages. Critics claim the clinics use taxpayer money to provide abortion services, which is not true. Federal funding is only used to provide the myriad other health services needed by low-income patients.

The real estate mogul also imposed a hiring freeze for some federal government workers. A memorandum by the administration stated that “no vacant positions existing at noon on Jan. 22, 2017, may be filled and no new positions may be created.”

The president ordered to build a wall along the roughly 2,000-mile (3,200-kilometer) U.S.-Mexico border. However, now he has indicated he is willing to delay his demand for funding of the wall to avoid a shutdown of the federal government. Trump also stripped federal grant money from "sanctuary" states and cities which are often governed by Democrats.

Trump signed an executive order that limits immigration and refugees from some Muslim-majority countries. The order sparked an outrage as thousands of protesters marched to airports across the country carrying signs proclaiming “Refugees Welcome” and “No Ban, No Wall.”

It doesn’t end there; Trump assembled the worst Cabinet in American history. He appointed Betsy DeVos as education secretary. She has no experience with government-run education and she herself attended Holland Christian High School in Michigan, a private school that charged $8,000 a year. He appointed a climate change denier as head of EPA. He gave the post of attorney general to Sen. Jeff Sessions (R-Ala.), who is infamous for his anti-immigration stance.

Trump's appointment of Sessions is being seriously challenged by people across the nation.