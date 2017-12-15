7 Of The Unforgettably Worst Trump Moments Of 2017

In a year of rage, anger and "what fresh hell is this?", these moments stick out as Trump's worst.

As 2017 comes to an end, President Donald Trump is about to hit the one-year mark in his presidency.

Although Trump spent most of his time at his golf courses and reminding people he beat Hillary Clinton in the presidential elections, he also managed to lower the bar on what it means to be presidential or even possess basic humanity.

During the year, Trump and his administration were mired in controversies, often of their own creation.

Here is a list of some of the worst Trump moments of 2017.

Travel Ban

Just days after assuming office, Trump signed an executive order to restrict travelers from seven Muslim-majority countries — Somalia, Iraq, Iran, Libya, Sudan, Syria and Yemen — from entering the United States.

After a few months, Trump signed a revised version of the “Muslim ban” that didn’t include Iraq in its list of targeted countries.

The order squashed the hope of salvation for tens of thousands of people worldwide — especially those trying to flee war and destruction in their homelands — and ripped apart hundreds of families.

The ban also drew international criticism and triggered chaos, encouraging scores of people to protest outside airports where authorities had detained travelers — including U.S. green cardholders — hailing from the countries on government’s no-no list.

Voter Fraud Claims

In the 2016 presidential elections, Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by about 2.9 million votes. However, Trump claimed, without evidence, in a tweet that she won the vote because of a lot of illegal votes.

According to The New York Times, Trump additionally suggested millions of illegal votes were actually cast by undocumented immigrants (the people he wants to deport and/or incarcerate in large numbers).

However, Trump has no evidence to back up his voter fraud claims. He spent a major part of his election campaign trying to brainwash his supporters about “rigged elections” and insisting that the biased system supported his Democratic rival, Clinton.

However, officials across the country claim there is no indication of illegal ballots.

Transgender Military Ban

The commander-in-chief added another controversial decision to his list when he announced he would not permit transgender people to serve in the U.S. military, citing "tremendous medical costs and disruption," an action condemned by critics as "raw prejudice" and a political stunt.

His action appeared to halt years of efforts to eliminate barriers to military service based on sexual orientation.

The military move was widely criticized.

American Civil Liberties Union attorney Joshua Block called Trump's action outrageous and desperate, saying the president rejected the "basic humanity" of transgender service members.

"This has been studied extensively, and the consensus is clear: There are no cost or military readiness drawbacks associated with allowing trans people to fight for their country," Block said. "The president is trying to score cheap political points on the backs of military personnel who have put their lives on the line for their country.

And this wasn't the only time Trump targeted people from the LGBTQ community this year. The Republican president rescinded protections for transgender students, put in place by former President Barack Obama, which had let them use bathrooms corresponding with their gender identity.

Obama Wiretapping Claims

Just months after assuming office, Trump lashed out at Obama in a series of tweets and claimed, without evidence, that his predecessor wiretapped him during the election campaign.

“How low has President Obama gone to tap my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! I'd bet a good lawyer could make a great case out of the fact that President Obama was tapping my phones in October, just prior to Election!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

According to Trump, the alleged wiretapping took place in his Trump Tower office and apartment building in New York. No evidence was ever produced (another classic Trump tactic.)

After an investigation, former FBI Director James Comey told a congressional hearing he had seen no evidence of Trump’s wiretapping claim, either.

Firing James Comey

In another shocking move, Trump abruptly fired FBI Director James Comey, who was leading his agency's investigation into alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign and possible collusion with Trump's campaign.

“It is essential that we find new leadership for the FBI that restores public trust and confidence in its vital law enforcement mission,” Trump wrote in a letter to Comey.

Trump claimed the move resulted from Comey's handling of an election-year email scandal last year involving then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton.

However, insiders at the FBI said the bureau’s investigation into the Trump campaign’s connection to Russia is what actually led to his termination.

Trump didn't even call Comey to sack him, leaving the fired FBI director to find out from the news in Los Angeles, where he was set to speak at an event.

Response To Charlottesville Violence

In August, street brawls broke out as white nationalists were met by crowds of anti-racism demonstrators. A car then plowed into a group of peaceful counter-protesters, killing one woman and injuring 19 others.

Trump’s initial response to the incident was lukewarm and shameful.

“We condemn in the strongest possible terms this egregious display of hatred, bigotry and violence, on many sides. On many sides. It's been going on for a long time in our country. Not Donald Trump, not Barack Obama. This has been going on for a long, long time,” he said.

After widespread criticism, he issued another statement, loudly blaming “both sides” and insisting that both left- and right-wing groups used force in the aftermath of a white supremacist rally and that all of the facts were not yet in about street clashes in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The “both sides” response was also not received well and people from his own Republican party criticized him for his comments.

Response To Fallen Soldier La David Johnson's Wife

Trump hit a new low when he accused the wife of a fallen soldier of lying.

Myeshia Johnson, wife of La David Johnson who was killed in an ambush in Niger, said in an interview that Trump forgot Sgt. Johnson’s name while speaking to her and told Johnson that “he knew what he signed up for” during a phone call to her.

Johnson said the conversation “made me cry because I was very angry at the tone of his voice and how he said he couldn’t remember my husband’s name.”

She also said the only way that Trump recollected the name of her husband was because it was in front of him. “He told me he had my husband’s report in front of him and that’s when he actually said La David,” she said.

As petulant as Trump is, he took to Twitter and accused the widow of lying.

“I had a very respectful conversation with the widow of Sgt. La David Johnson, and spoke his name from beginning, without hesitation!” he wrote on Twitter.

As always, Trump himself demonstrated his inability to take responsibility for his own words, and failed to treat military family members with dignity and respect.

We'd like to predict that 2018 appears brighter, and that maybe Trump's disastrous first year in office taught him some valuable lessons about minding his words, diplomacy and humanity. But that would be a fool's bet.

Spotlight/Banner: Reuters, Joshua Roberts