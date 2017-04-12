Trump Informed Chinese President Of Striking Syria While Eating Cake

Trump recounted eating “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen” with President Xi Jinping while he gave orders to launch missiles “heading to Iraq.”

.@POTUS tells @MariaBartiromo he told President Xi about the Missile strikes over "the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake." pic.twitter.com/vPLu7ZhxbR — FOX Business (@FoxBusiness) April 12, 2017

Turns out, President Donald Trump imparted news of attacking another country as if he were discussing his vacation plans to Chinese President Xi Jinping while they were having cake during their meeting last week.

In an interview with Fox Business, Trump recounted to host Maria Bartiromo of how he informed Xi about the decision to launch 59 Tomohawk missiles against Syria while the pair was eating “the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you have ever seen.”

“I was sitting at the table. We had finished dinner. We’re now having dessert. And we had the most beautiful piece of chocolate cake that you’ve ever seen, and President Xi was enjoying it,” Trump said. “And I was given the message from the generals that the ships are locked and loaded, what do you do? And we made a determination to do it, so the missiles were on the way. And I said, ‘Mr. President, let me explain something to you.’”

“So what happens is, I said, ‘We’ve just launched 59 missiles heading to Iraq.”

“Headed to Syria,” Bartiromo corrected him.

“Yes heading to Syria, and ‘I wanted you to know that,’ the president continued. “And he was eating his cake.”

It seemed the suddenness of such a horrible news shocked Xi, as Trump noted that he suddenly fell “silent.”

Then, according to Trump, Xi asked his interpreter to repeat the words again. It’s possible the Chinese president couldn’t believe what he was hearing.

“So he paused for 10 seconds and then he asked the interpreter to please say it again. I didn’t think that was a good sign,” Trump said.

However, Xi quickly got back his bearings and replied, “Anybody that uses gases ... but anybody that was so brutal and uses gases to do that young children and babies, it’s OK,” according to Trump.

“He was OK with it. He was OK,” Trump added.

But that’s not all. Trump also gave the reason why he told Xi about the attacks in such an abrupt manner: because he “didn’t want him to go home.”

“Because I didn’t want him to go home. We were almost finished. It was a full day in Palm Beach. We’re almost finished, and I — what does he do, finish his dessert and go home and then they say, ‘You know, the guy you just had dinner with just attacked a country?’”