Trump’s America: ICE Deports Non-Criminal Immigrant On MLK Day

The man lived in the United States for 30 years. While he has no criminal background, the President Donald Trump administration did not hesitate to deport him on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

After years living in the U.S. for 30 years, a 39-year-old immigrant in metro Detroit was deported this morning to Mexico. Escorted by ICE agents, he said bye to wife and 2 kids before boarding. He was brought to US from Mexico when he was 10-yrs-old, too old to qualify for DACA: pic.twitter.com/KFPeweaMbG — Niraj Warikoo (@nwarikoo) January 15, 2018

An immigrant who was brought to America from Mexico when he was 10 years old was deported on Martin Luther King Jr. Day even though he has no criminal background.

Jorge Garcia, 39, has lived in the United States for 30 years. He never committed a crime and always paid his taxes, his supporters told The Detroit Free Press.

Garcia was brought to the U.S. by an undocumented relative and is too old to qualify for DACA, but he had been allowed to remain in the country until President Donald Trump took over.

On Monday morning, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents escorted Garcia to the Detroit Metro Airport where he was met with several supporters protesting his deportation.

As Garcia said goodbye to his wife and children, protesters at the airport yelled messages of support.

"We love you, Jorge," Mayra Valle told Garcia. "They're a good family, they're hardworking. ... This is so sad. This is outrageous. We never expected this would happen."

To many immigration activists, such as Erik Shelley, the fact that Garcia was kicked out of the country on Martin Luther King Jr. Day is revealing.

“How do you do this on Martin Luther King Jr. Day," Shelley asked reporters. “It’s another example of the tone-deafness of this administration. … If Jorge isn’t safe, no one is safe.”

Garcia told reporters that he asked ICE to let him stay until Congress passes legislation addressing DACA but that officials denied his request.

“I feel kind of sad,” Garcia said. “I got to leave my family behind, knowing that they’re probably going to have a hard time adjusting. Me not being there for them for who knows how long. It’s just hard.”

Once again, the Trump administration appears to ignore its own promises, choosing to hurt hardworking and law-abiding families instead. It’s clear that Trump has no problem confirming he is the callous man he appears to be.