A Month Before Inauguration And Trump Is Already Tweeting About Nukes

President-elect Donald Trump is back to scaring the pants off most of the civilized world after taking a vague, but clearly pro-nuclear-weapons stance, on Twitter.

President-elect Donald Trump's latest tweet about nuclear weapons has got a lot of people on edge.

Throughout Trump's bid for the United States presidency, his opponents and the media warned of the dangers of him having access to nuclear codes.

Back in August, during his campaign, Trump caused great concern when he asked a foreign policy adviser three times in an hour why the U.S. can't use nukes.

Trump later denied that he asked why nukes can't be used, but his latest Tweet showed an interest in nuclear proliferation.

The United States must greatly strengthen and expand its nuclear capability until such time as the world comes to its senses regarding nukes — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 22, 2016

Twitter did not respond well to the president-elect's statement.

This isn't a game, @realDonaldTrump. We don't need more nukes! The world doesn't need more! Have you literally never opened a history book?! — Danielle Muscato (@DanielleMuscato) December 22, 2016

.@realDonaldTrump Yikes, sweetie. You're clearly having a lot of big Presidenty thoughts all at once but you need to do your 5 deep breaths. — Bess Kalb (@bessbell) December 22, 2016

@realDonaldTrump when the PEOTUS continues to speak so nonchalantly about nuclear weapons. pic.twitter.com/zlpKIx5HU4 — Erick Fernandez (@ErickFernandez) December 22, 2016

Today Trump tweeted we should expand our nuclear capability. Who would’ve thought the apocalypse would come in a tweet. — Albert Brooks (@AlbertBrooks) December 22, 2016

"Stop paying attention to Trump's tweets!"



[Trump tweets that he wants to reescalate the nuclear arms race]



"OK well maybe that one." — Jesse Berney (@jesseberney) December 22, 2016

Trump's tweet flies in the face of international agreements against nuclear proliferation, life-saving, peace-keeping treaties which have protected all of humankind for years.

The fact that these agreements are being questioned by the soon-to-be-president is rather alarming.

Even more concerning is the fact that Trump may be flexing his muscles in an immature and egotistical show of power after Vladimir Putin announced he'd like to expand Russia's nuclear weaponry.

So what control will Trump actually have over nuclear weapons as president? The fact-checking site Politico took on this question and offered a sobering picture.

Nuclear launch expert Bruce Blair wrote for the site, "In the atomic age, when decisions must be made very quickly, the presidency has evolved into something akin to a nuclear monarchy. With a single phone call, the commander in chief has virtually unlimited power to rain down nuclear weapons on any adversarial regime and country at any time. You might imagine this awesome executive power would be hamstrung with checks and balances, but by law, custom and congressional deference there may be no responsibility where the president has more absolute control. There is no advice and consent by the Senate. There is no second-guessing by the Supreme Court."

Blair explained that when Nixon was president, officials near him expressed their lack of confidence in his abilities to make a nuclear launch decision because of his alcohol consumption and the Watergate scandal.

Knowing Trump's short temper, ego, and blasé attitude toward using nuclear weapons — weapons which destroyed Hiroshima and Nagasaki and haunted generations — it seems highly plausible that Trump doesn't have quite the right temperament to keep the apocalypse at his fingertips.

We can only hope those closest to Trump will make similar moves to keep America — and the rest of the world — safe.

Image Credit: Flickr, Gage Skidmore, CTBTO