Trump's Attorney Gets Destroyed Online For 'I Have Black Friends' Post

Donald Trump's personal attorney used a collage of photos of him with his black friends to score some points but the internet did not forgive.

President Donald Trump is in deep trouble for blaming both racists and white supremacists and counterprotesters for the violence Charlottesville, Virginia — but he's not the only one. His personal lawyer, Michael Cohen, is now in hot water for posting a collage on Twitter showing he can't be racist because he has black friends.

Early Wednesday, Cohen decided to show the whole world how he disavows racism, but instead of doing so effectively by simply attacking the actions and reasoning that led to the deadly Saturday incident in Charlottesville, Virginia, Trump's attorney decided it would be wise to add a collage of photos of him with his African American friends.

As the son of a holocaust survivor, I have no tolerance for #racism. Just because I support @POTUS @realDonaldTrump doesn't make me a racist pic.twitter.com/lfIwdosreE — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 16, 2017

Promptly after posting the collage, Cohen got countless responses — none of which he may have expected.

Highlighting the ridiculousness of his statement, many Twitter users accused Cohen of using the method many white people employ to prove they aren't racist.

man made an "I have black friends" collage lmaooo https://t.co/cqqDMLVNbl — Hanif Abdurraqib (@NifMuhammad) August 16, 2017

The fact that you felt compelled to tweet this should tell you something — AdamAnnapolis (@adamannapolis) August 16, 2017

This photo montage of "all your black friends" makes you a racist. https://t.co/6oUKtHPTb9 — kara vallow (@teenagesleuth) August 16, 2017

I've been on Twitter for about 2 years, and I think this is the highest level of cognitive dissonance ever I've seen on this app. https://t.co/VhOUbBAT30 — Torraine Walker (@TorraineWalker) August 16, 2017

Trying to justify by posting pics with his black friends....????? lol — Tj (@MzT2UBoo) August 16, 2017

Seeing that his seemingly good intentions had backfired, Cohen shared a Facebook post by an African American woman who works for Trump at the Department of Housing and Urban Development. Then, he went on a tweetstorm of retweets of African Americans and Jews who stood with the president.

Thank you @LynnePatton for your articulate and accurate point of view. Always there for each other! pic.twitter.com/scMgDkRmoO — Michael Cohen (@MichaelCohen212) August 16, 2017

But despite his several attempts at making peace with the Twittersphere, it seemed that the more he did to disprove his critics, the more he got chastised for even trying.

"turn your backs on them and stand in peace" Exactly what happened in Nazi Germany. — Abu Razi (@Abu__Razi) August 16, 2017

Next time, how about simply disavowing racism by being honest about the president's incapacity to call out hate? That might get you some points online.

Banner and thumbnail image credit: Reuters/Stephanie Keith