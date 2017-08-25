Trump's DC Hotel Is The 'Place To Be' For White Supremacists

According to reports. Richard Spencer was a guest at President Donald Trump's D.C. hotel while he was planning the white supremacist rally in Charlottesville.

In August, alt-right leader Richard Spencer was seen at Trump International Hotel in Washington, D.C., with his colleague, Evan McLaren, not long before violence erupted in Charlottesville, Virginia.

According to The New York Times, when pressed as to why they were staying at the establishment, McClaren told journalist Katie Rogers that he couldn't comment because he was "too busy planning a rally."

It appears that Charlottesville was literally concocted under the president's name.

Spencer and McLaren are not the only two racists who've given the president business, however. White House Senior Policy Advisor Stephen Miller and far-right British politician Nigel Farage were also sighted at Trump's D.C. hotel, which has, in McLaren's words, become the "place to be" for those who see Trump as an answer to their agenda.

"It’s the same old cesspool," Richard Painter, who was the chief White House ethics lawyer during President George W. Bush's administration, told the Times. "It’s just that now the president is getting a cut of the revenue."

And that's really what Trump's presidency seems to be about — making a profit, whether that be in cash or ego. It doesn't matter if its providing shelter and sympathy to white supremacists at the expense of decency, morality, and American values.

Banner and thumbnail credit: Wikimedia Commons user Ted Eytan