President Donald Trump's unhinged tweets suggesting capital punishment for the New York terror suspect may jeopardize the trial against him.

President Donald Trump has, once again, allowed his Twitter fingers to spark catastrophe.

According to The Independent, his tweet calling for the New York terror attack suspect to be executed could potentially jeopardize the trial.

Sayfullo Saipov is the 29-year-old Uzbek immigrant who mowed down eight innocent people along a New York City bike path on Tuesday.

After admitting to authorities that he was inspired by ISIS and had been planning his attack for the last year, he reportedly showed no remorse and said that he “felt good about what he had done.”

Trump took to Twitter to condemn the terrorist, and in doing so, suggested that he receive the death penalty.

NYC terrorist was happy as he asked to hang ISIS flag in his hospital room. He killed 8 people, badly injured 12. SHOULD GET DEATH PENALTY! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 2, 2017

This reckless and impulsive post could be the trial’s undoing as presidents are advised not to comment on active legal proceedings because things they say can be used by defense attorneys to argue that their clients can’t get a fair trial, according to The New York Times.

"Mr. President, we all know he should get the death penalty. But when *you* say it, it makes it harder for DOJ to make that happen," Andrew C McCarthy, a former assistant U.S. attorney said.

Saipov is facing one count of providing material support and resources to a foreign terrorist organization and one count of violence and destruction of motor vehicles causing the death of eight people.

The first count reportedly carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, but the second makes Saipov a candidate for capital punishment if he’s convicted and if the government chooses to seek the death penalty for him. Although, the chances of that may have gone out the window with Trump's tweets.

Way to go Trump, in just the last month you've managed to practically declare war on North Korea and potentially destroy the case against a dangerous terror suspect using nothing more than your fingertips.

