Trump’s Father Was Allegedly Arrested In A KKK Rally In 1927

Donald Trump’s father, Fred C. Trump, was allegedly arrested in Jamaica, Queens, in 1927 at a KKK rally.

President Donald Trump’s silence after the deadly white nationalist rally at Charlottesville received well-deserved criticism.

Subsequently, after being pressurized by Republicans and Democrats alike, he finally condemned neo-Nazis and the Ku Klux Klan by name.

“Racism is evil and those who cause violence in its name are criminals and thugs, including the KKK, neo-Nazis, white supremacists and other hate groups that are repugnant to everything we hold dear as Americans,” he said in a hastily arranged statement to reporters at the White House.

However, he quickly negated the remarks in yet another statement, in which he blamed the violence in Charlottesville on “both sides.”

It's amazing to see how the media is able to bully the President of the United States into going along with their FAKE NEWS narrative. https://t.co/xFkpEo0Dqm — David Duke (@DrDavidDuke) August 14, 2017

While the president's second attempt to humanize and defend white supremacists angered many, it wasn't shocking coming from Trump, who has tried to play down white supremacy before.

In February, 2016, when Trump was asked about former KKK grand wizard, David Duke, he falsely denied knowing him.

"I don’t know anything about David Duke, okay," Trump said. "I don’t know anything about what you’re even talking about with white supremacy or white supremacists. I don't know, did he endorse me? Or what's going on. Because I know nothing about David Duke. I know nothing about white supremacists," he had said in an interview with CNN's "State of the Union."

Clearly, Trump was lying when he said he didn't even know what white supremacy, considering how his father, Fred C. Trump, was allegedly arrested in 1927 at a KKK rally.

According to a New York Times article published on June 1, 1927, a man with the name and address of Trump’s father was arrested after Klan members at a Memorial Day rally attacked cops in Jamaica, Queens.

Trump’s father, according to the article, was arrested from 75-24 Devonshire road. He was later discharged.

The Klan had allegedly distributed flyers that said, "Native-born Protestant Americans" were being "assaulted by Roman Catholic police of New York City."

"Liberty and Democracy have been trampled upon," it continued, "when native-born Protestant Americans dare to organize to protect one flag, the American flag; one school, the public school; and one language, the English language."

Fred’s role in the parade remains unclear, to date. However, he was accused of racism he was sued in 1973, along with the now-president of the United States, by the Civil Rights division of the Justice Department for allegedly discriminating against black people in housing rentals of the Trump Management company.

Trump has denied reports of his father’s arrests at the said KKK rally.

“He was never arrested. He has nothing to do with this,” Trump told the Daily Mail in September 2015. “This never happened…. He was never arrested, never convicted, never even charged. It’s a completely false, ridiculous story. He was never there!”

However, bigotry wasn't the only thing Fred passed on to his son.

As it turns out, Trump also believes in the dangerous theory of eugenics, thanks to his father.

The Trumps believe their family success is genetic. "The family subscribes to a racehorse theory of human development. They believe that there are superior people and that if you put together the genes of a superior woman and a superior man, you get a superior offspring," explained Trump’s biographer Michael D'Antonio, in the Frontline documentary "The Choice," which premiered on PBS.

HuffPost compiled a video of the numerous times, Trump linked winning and everything great with his genes.

“You know I’m proud to have that German blood. There’s no question about it. Great stuff,” he said in an earlier interview.

So, not only does Trump has alleged family history involving white supremacy, he also believes some people are born superior to others.

It's no wonder, then, that he is doing his utmost to defend the white nationalists who committed violence in Charlottesville.

