Theresa May Chides Trump For Hasty Response To London Tube Attack

Laurel Dammann
While Trump's response to the violence in Charlottesville was delayed and deeply dodgy, his reaction to the London tube bomb was so rapid as to be irresponsible.

A crowd of emergency responders in the street.

Within hours of what authorities have now classified as a terror attack, President Donald Trump was on Twitter jumping to conclusions and using the London tube bombing to promote his Islamophobic travel ban.

Thank god — after his response to Charlottesville, Virginia we thought he'd lost his voice when it came to acts of terrorism.

Actually, his irresponsibly rapid response to the attack at the Parsons Green station compared with his deeply problematic stance on the white supremacists responsible for the death of Heather Heyer proves Trump only has a voice for the kinds of terrorism that fit his agenda.

Trump offered no words of consolation to the 29 people injured in the attack and their families and no statement of solidarity with the United Kingdom. Instead he speculated about the role of the British police in the incident and exploited the violence for a chance at political gain.

"I never think it’s helpful for anybody to speculate on what is an ongoing investigation," said British Prime Minister Theresa May about Trump's tweets.

Which, interestingly enough, is something Trump agreed with when it came to his response to Charlottesville.

"I couldn’t have made it sooner, because I didn’t know all of the facts,” he explained when asked about his two-day silence after the white supremacist rally and its tragic aftermath. “It was very important to me to get the facts out and correctly. Because if I would have made a fast statement and the first statement was made without knowing much other than what we were seeing.”

It appears that, to Trump, terrorism is simply a tool; he uses it to fuel a racist and Islamophobic agenda and to stay in power by garnering support from the most hateful in his base. His hasty tweets about London stand in stark contrast to the notable crickets surrounding Charlottesville, proof that timing really does say it all.

